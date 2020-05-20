Thunderstorms, flooding, potential tornado ravage Charleston area

Winds, flooding and hail rained down on the Charleston area Wednesday afternoon, stranding drivers on inundated streets and forcing evacuations from some buildings.
Several vehicles were stalled in Charleston and Mount Pleasant as rising waters left traffic in low-lying areas at a standstill, and a flood advisory for Charleston county was extended to 3:45 p.m.
Storm waters swamped Fishburne Street near Ashley Avenue on the Charleston peninsula. The water ran murky and smelled slightly of rot, with several trash cans overturned.
Nadia Stieglitz and her partner, who declined to give his name, had found shelter on a porch after rushing from their home a few blocks away. Their daughter, driving a blue Mini Cooper, had stalled out at the intersection.
She was still in the car was rain fell while the couple discussed what to do. They had waded without rain boots through floodwaters already, but we’re concerned about getting hit by lightning if they walked just a few hundred feet away to the compact car.
Crowded on the porch with them were the inhabitants of the house at 180 Fishburne, including Matt Greenfield and Daniel Lee. The young men had earlier tried to push a swamped gray Miata out of the road but ran back to shelter when they heard the boom of a lightning strike nearby.
“That was definitely the top five dumbest things we’ve ever done,” Greenfield said.
The men had lived in the house for about a year and never seen so bad a flood, excepting a downpour about a month prior. As they watched cars with no other route try to rush through the water, an Amazon Prime truck pulled up an delivered a package to the house. Lee let out a whoop as he snatched the blue and white envelope.
Motorists tried to make their way through low-lying areas around the Medical District, where water was knee-deep in many places. Pablo Santos said he was stranded on Gadsden Street when his GPS sent him down the road to avoid other street closures.
Trucks created a wake by Medical University of South Carolina's emergency room entrance, where a car was stranded.
"You got help?" a public safety officer asked the drier. "If not, I'm going to get you some."
Flooding also closed parts of King Street, Rutledge Avenue, and Sheppard at the Crosstown. The 1400 block of U.S. Highway 17 is down to a single lane. White Oak and West Oak Forest were impassable, police said.
On Calhoun st. Kira Elizabeth Design studios, a wedding dress alterations place opened their business to customers today for the first time for brides to come back and get dress fitted but all canceled because their business is flooded and so is Calhoun Street. They were flooded inside their store a few weeks ago over night but none of the dresses were damaged. The water was more than half way up the wall to their entrance. The windows were all fogged so they opened the front door to see how fast the water was running.
A couple stalled cars sat in the intersections of Line and King streets, with swift water crews tending to their occupants.
In Mount Pleasant, Dunes West Boulevard was flooded and traffic lights were out at Highway 41 and John Rouse Road. A home in Tidal Flat Circle was hit by lightning, police said.
Some trees are down on Maybank Highway due to the storm, the Charleston County Fire Department noted. The traffic light at Main Road and Maybank Highway is out, Charleston police said, and power lines were down at the Angel Oak.
Culverts were overflowing outside Marlborough neighborhood on James Island, and Fleming Road had flooding so bad that it trapped an Amazon delivery truck in a townhouse lot. Water inched up to the vehicle's doors.
A severe thunderstorm that could have produced a tornado was located over Johns Island around 11:47 a.m. moving northeast, forecasters said. The warning expired at 12:15 p.m. but severe weather will continue into the afternoon.
The weather could include flying debris, and damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles could occur.
A tree downed on Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island caused nearly hour-long traffic backups when winds whipped by the coastal town.
Forecasters predicted heavy rain Wednesday afternoon in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Small hail was reported in Mount Pleasant.
Hazards include 60 miles per hour wind and quarter size hail, which could damage vehicles.
Officials recommend moving inside immediately to avoid the bad weather in these three counties. The severe thunderstorm warning expires at 2:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The NWS issued a marine warning for winds above 34 knots and steep waves, which expires at 2:45 p.m.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Chloe Johnson, Tony Bartelme and Grace Beahm Alford contributed to this report.