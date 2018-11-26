Post and Courier readers have raised more than $6,000 for a 6-year-old Summerville girl who needs a kidney transplant.
Za'Marrea Pugh was diagnosed with kidney failure as an infant. The Post and Courier reported last week that she needs a transplant, but hasn't been able to get a spot on the waiting list because the Medical University of South Carolina wants her mother to demonstrate that she can secure child care, stable housing, employment and reliable transportation.
MUSC is the only transplant hospital in South Carolina. It is typical for hospitals to screen potential transplant patients for a variety of "non-medical" factors before granting them access to the organ transplant waiting list.
Za'Marrea's mother, LaShunda Pugh, explained earlier this month the hospital's conditions have been hard to meet. She's a single mother and must spend three afternoons a week at a dialysis clinic in North Charleston with Za'Marrea. She is also raising two other children.
A GoFundMe campaign set up last week by JaVonna Sade Alexander has so far raised $6,400. Several people have volunteered to be tested to donate a kidney to Za'Marrea. LaShunda Pugh said readers have offered to help pay for child care, an apartment and a car. She even started a new job at a cleaning company as a result of the original article.
"I wish I could give everyone a big hug," she said.
Meanwhile, Za'Marrea was admitted to MUSC last week when her blood pressure dropped. That's where LaShunda spent Thanksgiving with her daughter.
"But it was still good," she said.