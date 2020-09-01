Thousands of Charleston, Dorchester students return this week for in-person instruction

This is a school year unlike any other.

While children in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties won’t officially attend their first day of school — in person or online — until Tuesday, thousands of K-8 students returned to their classrooms in small groups this week for additional learning time.

This summer, the S.C. Legislature funded five extra days of face-to-face learning for kindergarten through eighth grade students, also known as LEAP days.

The additional days are supposed to help students and teachers make up for some of the lost instructional time when schools closed their doors in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

School districts are required to use these in-person LEAP days to bring students into schools for technology training, laptop distribution, standardized testing and other back-to-school activities. Most districts opted to schedule this time the week prior to students’ official first day.

As a result, the LEAP days provide a glimpse into what teachers and principals can expect in the coming days as more students return to school during a global pandemic.

"The kids are eager to come back. They’re excited," said Colleen Knauer, principal at Northwoods Middle School.

Each of the school’s 900 or so students, regardless of whether they chose in-person learning, temporary remote learning or the district’s so-called virtual academy, were asked to sign up for one three-hour LEAP day slot this week, she said.

Students will have the chance to meet their teachers, pick up their schedules, take any necessary standardized tests and learn about the school’s online learning platforms.

"Ideally, our hope is that everyone comes through this week. But we also know that that's not realistic," Knauer said.

Students who participated in the North Charleston school’s "Beep and Greet" event last week, where they met their teachers and received their class schedules in the school bus parking lot, have already completed some of their back-to-school activities.

"By the end of the week, we’re hoping that we’ve touched everyone. And we’ll continue to try if we haven’t," Knauer said.

No more than three students will be in any given classroom at a time during LEAP week at Northwoods, Knauer said.

Classrooms are set up with 15 desks each for the first day of school, she said, but since only 140 students signed up to start the year in person, Knauer expects the maximum class size will be closer to 12 students.

Overall, the first two LEAP days at Northwoods have been successful, she said. Bringing small groups of students back in person this week has given the school an opportunity to see some of its policies and protocols in action.

Still, there have been some hiccups that school leaders addressed quickly.

"(Students) are not worried about the masks," she said. "We do have to tell them to put it over their nose, but I do think they’re getting more confident wearing the masks because they have to wear it everywhere."

Preparing for the 'new normal'

On Tuesday afternoon, Northwoods’ hallways were mostly empty.

In one classroom, a handful of students sat quietly and listened as Cassidy Batiz, an eighth grade math teacher, explained the different types of online learning software she would use this fall.

Batiz will start the year teaching students who selected the "temporary remote option." These children will start the year with entirely online instruction before they eventually return to physical classrooms as COVID-19 disease activity in the area decreases.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Some students in Batiz’s classroom wore colorful, reusable cloth masks, while others wore light-blue disposable ones. A small bottle of hand sanitizer sat on an empty desk near the entrance, and a clear plastic shield sat atop her desk. The front wall of the classroom looked normal, complete with motivational posters and Christmas lights strung across the electronic whiteboard.

The rest of the classroom was bare, save for the carefully spaced desks. Any additional classroom furniture would just get in the way and reduce the number of students the classroom could safely host.

Batiz floated between students, checking on them and making sure they were able to log on to their school-issued Chromebooks successfully.

On Tuesday, her students will log on for virtual school from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. They’ll have a 15-minute break between classes and will have an hour for lunch.

"It’s really important that y’all log in to every single class on time," she told them.

Even though Batiz says she wishes she would be able to start the year in-person, she’s confident her school has "set students up for success" via virtual learning.

"I do wish I could see my students in person because making those connections I feel is really important, but I think we're going to be able to do that through Zoom and Canvas," she said, referring to two tech tools teachers will use to provide lessons online.

The LEAP days have gone well so far, she said. She’s had to remind students to pull their masks up occasionally, but that’s OK.

Before students came into her classroom, Batiz placed small sticky notes on the designated desks that were at least 6 feet apart. As soon as she walked in the door, she asked them to sit at a desk of their choice, as long as it was marked with a colorful note.

"That way they're not tempted to run up to one another and greet each other and hug," she said.

Back-to-school plans

In Dorchester District 2, some 5,000 students returned on Monday for the first of five LEAP days, district spokeswoman Pat Raynor said.

One cohort of students was scheduled to attend Monday and Tuesday, while another group will attend Wednesday and Thursday, she said. Friday will be used as a catch-all day for students who were unable to attend school earlier in the week.

"Things have been going amazingly smoothly," Raynor said.

Much like in Charleston County, teachers are using the extra time before the official first day of school to train students to use their newly issued devices, conduct standardized testing and review health and safety protocol, such as proper hand-washing and social distancing.

"There really is just an element of energy. It’s just like the children are so glad to be back in their school to see their teachers, to see their principals. It really is upbeat," she said.

Unlike Charleston County, where around 25 percent of students districtwide will return to the classroom for the first day of class, all DD2 students will start the year online. District officials remain optimistic they will be able to shift to offer some face-to-face learning by late September, as long as virus levels in the area continue to fall.

Around 100 students in Dorchester District 4 returned each day for the district’s LEAP instruction, which started last week, said Shelissa Bowman, DD4’s director of elementary curriculum and instruction. Elementary school teachers focused on assessing students who regressed academically during the so-called summer slide, while middle school students participated in a technology “boot camp,” Bowman said.

Some DD4 students will return in person on Tuesday for the hybrid model, Bowman said, while others will learn entirely virtually.

Berkeley County students returned for their LEAP days during the week of Aug. 21. Students who wanted to return in person will be able to do so five days a week, while the remainder of students will learn exclusively online.