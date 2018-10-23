On Saturday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will have drop-off locations for prescription drugs placed all throughout the state to mark Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event, also called "Take Back Day," is a national event created by the Drug Enforcement Administration to emphasize the proper disposal of "unwanted or expired" prescription drugs.
In the Charleston area, the event will officially last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27. Some of the drop-off locations include police departments in North Charleston, Mount Pleasant and downtown Charleston. Go to takebackday.dea.gov to find the closest drop-off location.
According to DHEC, most abused prescriptions are acquired unknowingly by family and friends. One of the additional goals of the event, the agency explained in a press release, is to decrease environmental harm from improper medication disposal.
"While it's easy to overlook, leaving old or unused prescription medicines in your home can be associated with a lot of risks, including being mistaken for other medications and being abused by someone seeking recreational drugs," Shelly Kelly, a DHEC health regulations director, said in the press release.