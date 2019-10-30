In the spirit of Halloween, nurses at Summerville Medical Center who care for some of the hospital's smallest, sickest babies hand-made 17 costumes for their charges this year.
The theme this year is “Down on the Farm at the Big Red Barn,” and the costumes include a piglet, a pumpkin, ear of corn, scarecrow, sunflower.
Summerville Medical Center NICU nurses hand-made Halloween costumes and a photo backdrop for the babies with the theme "Down on the Farm at the Big Red Barn." Provided
"The past few years, our neonatal ICU (NICU) nurses have gone the extra mile to make special costumes for our NICU babies staying with us during holidays," Summerville Medical Center spokeswoman Kelly Bowen said. "Often our NICU babies are with us for days or weeks, even months, so our nurses try to make the holidays special for their families."
Bowen said the nurses spent more than 55 hours making the costumes this year.
The babies were photographed on Wednesday morning, just in time for Halloween.
