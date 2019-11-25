Measles Outbreak (copy) (copy)

A new case of mumps has been diagnosed in a Summerville High School student. File/AP

 Elaine Thompson

A Summerville High School student has been diagnosed with mumps, the latest diagnosis in the area after a string of cases at the College of Charleston.

The Summerville case was immediately reported to the Department of Health and Environmental Control after the student's parents notified the school, Dorchester County School District 2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor said.

Only one case has been reported so far, Raynor said.

With the support of DHEC's medical team, the district is working to inform the parents of any children who have had classes with the student diagnosed with mumps. DHEC will continue to monitor the situation and offer guidance to the school and the district, Raynor said.

The nearby College of Charleston has struggled with a mumps outbreak since September, with eight new cases last week bringing the total to 51. The school has encouraged students to get the vaccines and has hosted clinics to assist unvaccinated students.    

