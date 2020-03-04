Still uncertain of coronavirus' impact, SC businesses begin to prepare

As coronavirus cases have begun to crop up in neighboring states, South Carolina companies say it's business-as-usual for the most part, though that could soon change.

Forty-nine people had been tested for the virus in South Carolina as of Wednesday morning, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Carolina. But with one case in North Carolina and two in Georgia, the virus' creep appears to be drawing closer.

Some of South Carolina's manufacturing businesses are already feeling the impact of the outbreak abroad. Volvo Cars and BMW say they have so far avoided any slowdowns due to the virus. Summerville-based forklift maker KION North America, however, has seen interruptions because a supplier in Italy was forced to shut down its factory.

The company also said it would not be sending employees to a major tradeshow in Atlanta this month. Meanwhile, local ride-share startup Gotcha! said Chinese factories that produce its bikes and scooters are open, but not working at full capacity. A spokeswoman for the startup said it is still unclear how the virus will affect its production.

Other businesses are in a holding pattern as they await for the effects of coronavirus. Because China, South Carolina's largest trading partner, is a 30-day trip from Charleston by boat, S.C. Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said operations have not yet been affected. But in March and April, container volumes will likely be down between 15 and 20 percent, Newsome said in a statement.

"We anticipate a rebound in volumes in May and June to finish the year above plan, barring any unforeseen worsening of the situation," Newsome said.

Perhaps the businesses that will feel coronavirus' effects most acutely will be hospitals. Schipp Ames, spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association, said the state's hospitals have reported they have enough protective gear for their staffs "for a normal volume of patients." But as the virus spreads, that could change.

Hospitals have been asking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for permission to keep face masks they would otherwise have to throw away on an annual basis -- one possible way to conserve resources, Ames said.

The Medical University of South Carolina had to pivot when a Chinese supplier of surgical gowns was forced to recall its supplies over infection concerns. Heather Woolwine, spokeswoman for the hospital, said MUSC has sought other vendors and is assembling its own sterile packs as a result. Patient care hasn't been affected, she said.

Hospitals are not the only businesses that need to prepare.

Alex Clark, spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Commerce, said the agency has been communicating with businesses across the state, urging them to make contingency plans in the event of a major outbreak.

"We're the vehicle to share that with business and industry," she said.

Some have already begun taking precautions.

At the Charleston International Airport, cleaning crews have been working around the clock to give high-touch surfaces like the arms of chairs a deep-cleaning, spokesman Spencer Pryor said. No commercial international flights are scheduled to arrive at the local airport until March 29.

Travel restrictions are already impeding some business in the Lowcountry.

Roger Warren, president of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, said the impact of the virus on the luxury seaside getaway and its Sanctuary hotel has been minimal.

“We’ll have to take action when we need to take action,” he said Tuesday.

So far, one conference scheduled at the resort was postponed because several participants who were to fly in from Asia could not attend because of travel restrictions.

The Charleston Gaillard Center, which often hosts business events, said no conferences have so far been canceled. One planned for March is rescheduling for September due to travel restrictions, however. The center is adding sanitation stations and is doing extra cleanings several times a day in high-traffic areas of the facility, a spokeswoman said.

David Wren, John McDermott, Emily Williams and Warren Wise contributed reporting.