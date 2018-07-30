A growing amount of evidence supports that children with special needs can shift their development with exercise, and especially by using yoga…

To sign up your child

The classes at Trident Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation are free. There are two more scheduled for Tuesday, July 31 and Tuesday, Aug. 7.

The classes are best for children with high-functioning autism, high-functioning cerebral palsy, ADHD and ADD.

Parents must register their kids. Go online to tridenthealthsystem.com/calendar or call 843-797-3463. Each class is capped at 10 children.