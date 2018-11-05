The state health department is asking South Carolina parents to vaccinate their children against measles after three Upstate patients were diagnosed with the infectious disease.
The patients themselves had not been vaccinated. Children should receive their first dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine between the ages of 12 and 15 months old.
The children who were diagnosed in the Upstate are not school-aged, do not attend day care and had been seen at either AFC Urgent Care or MEDcare Urgent Care in Spartanburg County in October. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control would not release any other details about the health or identity of the patients, citing federal and state privacy restrictions.
"Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death," DHEC officials warned in a press release. "The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash. The rash usually lasts five or six days."
Children are required to receive two doses of the measles vaccine before they may attend public schools in South Carolina. Parents may request medical or religious exemptions to these rules.
While the medical exemptions require parents to submit a doctor's certification, The Post and Courier has previously reported the religious exemptions are easier to obtain and do not require applicants to answer any questions about their faith or beliefs. The number of those religious exemptions has more than tripled in South Carolina in less than a decade.
During the 2017-2018 school year, Spartanburg County had the highest percentage of religious exemptions among school-aged children in the state at 2.74 percent. Greenville County had the second-highest percentage — 2.23 percent — and the highest total number of exemptions at 1,946.
The percentage in Charleston County, by comparison, was much lower at 1.3 percent, according to numbers provided by DHEC in August.
"The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes," said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's state epidemiologist. "The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage everyone to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 142 people across the United States have been diagnosed with the measles this year. Eleven measles outbreaks have been reported so far in 2018.
DHEC is offering free MMR vaccines to Spartanburg County residents through Nov. 7. To make an appointment, call 855-472-3432.