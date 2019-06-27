South Carolina sees nearly 600 new cases of HPV-attributed cancers each year according to the Medical University of South Carolina. Now a vaccine that has been shown to prevent the virus is seeing noticeable increases in usage rates.
Between 2016 and 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that vaccination rates for human papillomavirus in South Carolina increased by more than 13 percentage points among adolescents ages 13 to 17.
“Typically, it’s very, very small changes every year," said Kathleen Cartmell, a professor and researcher with the Medical University of South Carolina. “It’s very unusual.”
Nationally, those vaccination rates went up by a little over five points. And prior to the 2017 jump, South Carolina had one of the lowest vaccination rates for HPV. Between 2014 and 2016 that same rate had dropped.
But in the last couple of years, the Hollings Cancer Center along with other health providers in the state have made increasing vaccination rates a priority.
“It's amazing how everybody has just come together," said Cartmell, who has been leading the research and outreach efforts on increasing vaccination rates in partnership with Hollings.
HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection. According to the CDC, nearly 80 million Americans are infected with the virus. Most of those with the virus are in their early 20s and late teens.
The CDC says most cases of HPV go away on their own. For those cases that don't, the infection can lead to problems like genital warts and even cancer.
Dr. Corey Meador, a family physician affiliated with the Trident Health System, said a vaccine was developed back in 2006 to help combat the virus.
Two doses of the vaccine are recommended by the CDC. The first dose is advised to be given between the ages of 11 and 12. The second is recommended to be given six to 12 months after the first round.
Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the age range of the vaccine to include people between the ages of 27 and 45.
“We know it works," Meador said.
Each year, there are over 580 new cases of HPV-attributed cancers in South Carolina, Cartmell said. The most common cancer type is cervical cancer among women. The CDC notes that nine out of every 10 cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.
“It’s the low hanging fruit for cancer prevention," said Dr. Gustavo Leone, the director of the Hollings Cancer Center.
To help with vaccine rates, Hollings funded a partnership with other health systems on community awareness and educational events and campaigns. Those partners include: MUSC, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Greenville Health System and the McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Leone said researchers have understood for more than 25 years the connection between HPV and some cancer types. Leone said that scientists and physicians made the vaccine based off that understanding.
So if HPV vaccinations aren't prioritized, he said we will continue to see HPV related cancers like cervical cancer.
“And we’re gonna look back and say we could’ve done something," he said.
Meador explained that part of the reason why vaccine rates were low before were probably because patients often don't know about it or they have misinformation about it.
One of the common misconceptions he knows about includes the belief that the vaccine will cause Guillain-Barré syndrome. This is a condition where the immune system comes after the nerves in the body.
“They’re certainly a lot of fears with vaccines," he said. "But it hasn’t been shown to do that.”
He said some parents also get uncomfortable with their children needing a vaccine for an STI. To combat this, Meador believes getting an HPV vaccination should just be pushed as something that is a part of a typical wellness routine.
“It can just be, 'we want them to have (the vaccine) before they mature,'" he said.
There are still questions to be answered about the vaccine, Leone said. One of those includes the effectiveness of the vaccine for people who are older.
But in general, he believes South Carolina can continue to improve its vaccine rate. In the future, he said he thinks South Carolina will be one of the leading states when it comes to this.
“We’re there, we’re at the goal, we just need to score," he said.