The South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy recently reported that South Carolina saw a 9 percent decrease in the teen birth rate from 2016 to 2017.
This is based on data collected by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to the Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnant, the teen birth rate in this state has dropped 70 percent since it peaked in 1991. This mirrors a similar decline in the national teen birth rate.
The group's CEO Beth De Santis said although this is a point of pride for the state, there is still more work to be done. Even with the decrease in pregnancies, South Carolina still saw an increase in the rate of sexually transmitted diseases like chlamydia and gonorrhea among teens.
"While we are impressed with the declines, we recognize work must continue by all of us to maintain success," De Santis said in a recent press release.
Last year, 3,406 teens gave birth in this state.
Annual bike ride to to pass through SC
An organization created to educate the public on teens and children with cancer will have its annual bike ride pass through and finish in South Carolina on Oct. 7.
The Ashley G Foundation was created in 2008 by the family of Ashley Beth Gaines, who was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 17 and passed away a year later in 2008.
The Ashley G Ride was created seven years ago by Gaines' former coach, James Brown, to raise money for the foundation.
Brown will again lead the bike ride this year, which started in Key West, Fla., in September and will finish in Murrells Inlet on Oct. 7. Brown and the other riders are scheduled to reach Sullivan's Island on Oct. 6 and will leave Sullivan's Island the following day to finish the ride.
-Jerrel Floyd