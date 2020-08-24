Some SC midwives are concerned about proposed regulations as demand for home births rises

In the midst of a pandemic that will likely have a profound impact on the birth rate in South Carolina for years to come, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has proposed changing some of the regulations related to midwives to better align this state's standards with national best practices.

But not all midwives are on board with the changes.

Sandy Glenn, a licensed midwife based in the Upstate, is primarily concerned that DHEC intends to prohibit licensed midwives from caring for mothers who want a "VBAC" home birth. VBAC is short for "vaginal birth after Cesarean section."

"Midwifery care is a valuable option for a family who wishes to avoid exposure at the hospital; therefore request for midwifery services have recently skyrocketed," said Glenn, who serves as the the legislative liaison for Palmetto Association of Licensed Midwives. "These continued attempts to alter regulations, despite previous decisions from legislators and their own board, not only harm women and children but restrict the trade of midwifery."

While increasingly common, VBAC deliveries have been historically considered riskier than other methods of birth due to the possibility of uterine rupture and loss of blood. Those risks can be mitigated by the level of medical care provided by hospitals. (Experts also argue that repeat C-sections come with their own risks, too.)

Meanwhile, DHEC is updating the regulations at a time when out-of-hospital births in South Carolina are clearly trending upward.

According to data provided by the health department, out-of-hospital births (including those that took place at a birth center, at home with a midwife, or births that were unassisted) rose more than 30 percent between 2010 and 2018.

Last year, nearly 800 women gave birth outside a hospital in South Carolina. Some news reports across the country suggest that the demand for midwives and at-home births will only be amplified by the current COVID-19 pandemic as families increasingly avoid exposure to the virus outside their homes.

OB-GYNs across the state have long agreed that VBAC deliveries are just too risky to take place outside of a hospital. Nurse-midwives, who differ from licensed midwives in that they've completed years of medical training, likewise generally agree with most doctors that mothers requesting a VBAC should give birth in a hospital.

But Nicole Lavallee, a licensed midwife based in the Lowcountry, argued the decision should be made on a case-by-case basis.

"It should be something that’s decided between the mom, the midwife and the consulting doctor," Lavallee said. "If there is full informed consent about the dangers and the family still wants to have a home VBAC, then they should be allowed to."

That said, Lavallee said she is mostly pleased by the changes to the regulations proposed by DHEC. The new rules will allow licensed midwives to provide suture care for women should the need arise after a delivery. Licensed midwives also will be allowed to set up an IV for a patient if needed.

"Amazingly, there are some really positive changes that have needed to happen for a long time," she said.

The proposed changes require review by the General Assembly.