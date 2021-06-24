Some MUSC employees across SC to face firing if they refuse COVID-19 vaccine

The Medical University of South Carolina has warned its employees that unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19, or have submitted an exemption form, they will be fired at the end of the month.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said about 26 employees as of June 23 were impacted by the decision. Employees were told about the decision June 15, and they have until June 30 to get vaccinated or submit a religious or medical exemption waiver.

"Ultimately, if they do not have a religious or medical exemption and choose not to get the vaccine for another reason, we will respect that individual decision and must also do what’s best for the safety of our care team members, patients, patients’ families and visitors," Woolwine said.

MUSC was one of the nation's first health care systems to require its approximately 17,000 employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which has killed nearly 600,000 Americans and over 8,600 in South Carolina since last spring, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Woolwine said the health care system's policy on COVID-19 vaccinations was put into place in April and was very similar to its other vaccine policies for influenza, tetanus or hepatitis B.

Employees can opt out of vaccination by submitting a religious or medical exemption form. Woolwine said approximately 2,000 employees have filed for exemption.

Andy Lyons, spokesman for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which employs about 6,000 people across the Lowcountry, said the company wanted as many of its employees vaccinated as possible.

He said the company was looking at MUSC's decision closely.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare held a town hall on June 10 to address employees' concerns about the vaccine. About 70 percent of the company's employees are vaccinated, Lyons said, including 99 percent of its physicians.

Houston Methodist, a Texas-based hospital system, faced protests after it announced April 1 its staff would need to be vaccinated to keep their jobs.

After a federal judge dismissed an employee's lawsuit over the vaccine requirement, 153 employees at the hospital system were fired or resigned.

Other hospital systems around the country, including in Washington, D.C., Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and most recently, New York, have followed Houston Methodist and have also received pushback.

Legal experts say such vaccine requirements, particularly in a public-health crisis, will probably continue be upheld in court as long as employers provide reasonable exemptions, including for medical conditions or religious objections.

The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective since it began to be administered in December, with serious health problems rare, according to the CDC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.