Sewage can detect coronavirus spikes days before cases rise, USC researcher says

Months after he began monitoring sewage to detect the coronavirus, a University of South Carolina researcher said he’s confident that wastewater can accurately identify outbreaks before traditional testing does.

Sean Norman, a public health professor at the university, said the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has tracked closely with the amount of virus his lab has found in sewage from eight South Carolina communities.

But the sewage results show what’s happening faster, giving a glimpse of what individual tests will show 4 to 7 days later, Norman said. That’s because most people don’t get tested until they feel sick. By then, they’ve been flushing traces of the virus for days.

Individual tests are a crucial tool to contain the virus that causes COVID-19 because they give public health officials a chance to find out who has been exposed and ask them to stay at home. But testing wastewater can help keep tabs on the health of entire cities, giving officials a quick read of where they should focus testing and other efforts to limit the spread.

Norman said he hopes the data will become a “crystal ball,” particularly for local leaders facing a once-in-a-generation public health crisis. For its part, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said it’s waiting for a more rigorous analysis before using wastewater as an early detection system for the coronavirus. That’s likely to come early next year.

In the meantime, Norman said, the sewage data has already reflected the effects of the state’s public health decisions. When the state allowed restaurants and tourist attractions to reopen in advance of Memorial Day, for instance, the results of the holiday weekend soon appeared in wastewater. Spikes were especially evident along the coast, where reopened beaches drew tourists.

And when cities around the state began requiring masks in late June and early July, Norman saw the amount of virus begin to fall. The impact was so pronounced in Columbia, for instance, that he forwarded the data to city leaders, bolstering their case for the ordinance.

His message: "Look at what your policies are doing, your face mask policies," Norman said.

"I was proud that they passed those face mask ordinances, and I wanted them to see that we could detect the impact of that policy in our data," he said.

The results have been consistent enough that Norman said he’s ready to begin making them public. His lab is finalizing its first journal articles this month, and he expects to share more data with cities to release to their residents in the coming weeks.

Wastewater data similarly helped to shape policy decisions in the city of Clemson, which cited it as evidence of an emerging outbreak when it first approved a mask mandate in June. But at Clemson University, officials have found that the sewage results are not a panacea.

Clemson has been testing samples from the city’s wastewater plant since summer. It enabled them to see when the virus began to spread on different sides of town, but it couldn’t show them which dorms or neighborhoods were having problems. The data lent support for communitywide measures to contain the virus, like the mask ordinance, but it wasn’t specific enough to target clusters, said Corey Kalbaugh, the epidemiologist leading the university’s testing strategy.

To do that, Clemson University started testing students at random and studying the results for trends. When its samples detected multiple people with infections on the same dorm hallway, for instance, it followed up with tests for all their neighbors, Kalbaugh said.

Now, students living on campus are tested once a week, whether or not they have symptoms, Kalbaugh said. That has helped the university isolate students who are infected and box in the virus.

To contain the virus on campus, Clemson has had a key advantage that cities and towns don’t: It can require its students to be tested. For most communities, the only option is to analyze results from the residents who choose to get a test.

Free tests for COVID-19 have become far easier to get, and DHEC has said that people who are around others regularly should get a test once a month. It’s not clear how many people heed that advice, though. After this summer’s COVID spike, the state has run around 300,000 tests a month, about one for every 20 residents.

South Carolina recently embarked on an effort to get a more representative sample statewide by sending invitations at random for residents to get tested. The initiative, led by DHEC and USC, will test more than 32,000 people this fall. But unlike Clemson’s efforts on campus, participation is voluntary.

Wastewater testing, however, is unavoidable. Norman said his lab is effectively testing about 1.2 million South Carolinians twice a week. Each time, wastewater plants take small samples — about the size of a coffee mug — throughout the day, building a representative mixture of everything flushed that day in Charleston or Columbia or Camden.

It doesn’t matter if people don’t feel sick yet or don’t bother to get a test at all. If they’re infected, the amount of virus in the community’s sewers will tick up. And that could give local leaders a head start, a few extra days to push containment measures — or at least urge more people to get tested.