Flu may be the season of aches and pains, but it can also cause headaches for a hospital's bottom line.
It's easy to think of the flu season solely from a health perspective, but providers have to weigh the costs as a business factor, too.
Many health providers believe that the actual financial impact of a heavy or mild flu season may depend on a provider’s overall size, patient population, business model and any additional health services they provide.
“It (the flu) has a greater financial impact on the smaller facilities than it does on the larger hospitals and health systems,” said Schipp Ames, a spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association, in a prepared statement.
A report published last year by Reuters found that while flu hospitalizations didn’t generate a lot of money for hospitals, they did increase patient volume and added some revenue since many patients also sought additional treatments.
“Historically, if we have a more severe flu season, that means more volume and more volume means more revenue,” said Chris Glenn, the director of finance for Roper St. Francis.
So far this flu season, about 1,100 hospitalizations have been reported across the state. Last flu season, nearly 4,500 patients were hospitalized in South Carolina.
The hospital association explained that larger providers can account for a potential shift in addressing the flu within their budget. For smaller entities, they explained, that may not be the case.
“Some smaller hospitals may take the potential flu season into account when projecting revenue for the annual budget,” Ames said.
Roper St. Francis compared its experience to any other business that may experience a win or loss when it comes to a service. The hospital system acknowledged that flu hospitalizations do have and have had some form of a financial impact, but Roper doesn't tend to look at flu hospitalizations as being a big pull for patients since they have many other avenues to provide health services.
It's one of those things that seems to correct itself when they step back and take a large-scale view of the money coming in through the hospital.
"That's one component of a very large system," Roper St. Francis spokesman Brian DeRoy said. "It's just the nature of the business."
When a snow storm hit South Carolina last year, the revenue from Roper patients during the intense flu season helped offset a lot of the losses from the storm, said Glenn, the finance director.
At the Medical University of South Carolina, heavy flu hospitalizations actually can have a negative financial impact since they see increased use of their emergency department.
Flu patients who don’t have a primary doctor and may not have health insurance end up going to MUSC’s emergency department, MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said.
“MUSC receives little to no reimbursement for that care,” she said.
The costs associated with providing that care are usually absorbed in some other way within their operating budget, she said.
A 2018 report from Moody’s Investors Service further echoes that point. It found that a high volume of flu patients in an emergency room could impact the efficiency of a department where care is already expensive.
The general consensus among Charleston area health providers is that though hospitalizations for the flu can vary depending on the season’s severity, they don't bet a significant portion of their budget on those visits.
They also emphasized that even though the flu season has been somewhat moderate this year, especially compared with the 2017-18 season, patients should remain vigilant. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is still recommending flu shots for patients who have not yet been vaccinated.
"We’re still seeing widespread levels of flu," said Dr. Tracy Foo, a medical consultant for the health department. “We are still seeing hospitalizations and those are preventable hospitalizations and deaths.”
Recently, Roper St. Francis has noticed an uptick in the number of flu cases with nearly 400 confirmed cases since Feb. 1. MUSC also saw a significant increase last week in positive tests for the flu in the weekly respiratory virus update.
“We have seen some severe impact as we do every year," MUSC CEO Patrick Cawley said. “We’ve definitely seen deadly cases.”