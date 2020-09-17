Science vs. mask opponents: Rules draw heated debate in Summerville and Mount Pleasant

Summerville and Mount Pleasant became the recent centers of the COVID-19 debate in the Lowcountry as they updated their mask ordinances.

Residents gathered at council meetings in both towns over the past two weeks to voice their objections to government-enforced mask mandates. Some residents cited religious concerns about wearing masks and others questioned the effectiveness of mask usage in general.

Officials in both communities had to decide whether to listen to science or to a vocal group of mask opponents.

Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring said the motivation behind making sure the town has a mask ordinance comes from conversations with medical experts. Every expert he has spoken with has asked the town to keep the ordinance in place, he said.

"They feel like overall it's helping," he said.

At a Summerville Town Council meeting Sept. 10, only one person among of dozens of residents spoke in support of a mask ordinance.

"You're not going to make everybody happy," Diane Frankenburger, owner of People, Places & Quilts in downtown Summerville, told council members.

Town Council approved its ordinance that day requiring masks in groceries, pharmacies and town buildings. It expires Sept. 30.

Prior to the Sept. 10 meeting, the town mandated masks be worn in all food and retail establishments.

On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant's Town Council voted to reinstate a mandate for residents older than 12 to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and town buildings.

Employees of businesses that involve face-to-face interaction are also required to wear masks. The punishment for not following the mandate is a $25 fine. The rules expire in two months.

Michael Sweat, director of the Medical University of South Carolina's Division of Global and Community Health, said researchers have conducted ongoing studies about mask wearing and social distancing since the pandemic emerged earlier this year.

The Lancet medical journal published an analysis in June of 172 studies across 16 countries. Social distancing of at least 1 meter was strongly associated with protection from COVID-19 in the analysis.

The use of face masks was also effective. The analysis highlighted that more evidence is needed to determine which type of masks works the best.

"Even a basic surgical mask can help," Sweat said.

Surgical masks, like the disposable blue paper masks becoming readily available at groceries and other retailers, block 75 percent of respiratory droplets as people exhale or cough. When a person coughs, respiratory droplets get into the atmosphere and typically land 6 feet in front of a person, he said.

Social distancing helps, but a mask generally stops droplets from getting into the atmosphere.

It reduces the droplets to almost nothing, Sweat said. “That’s the value of the mask."

One of the biggest arguments by residents at the Summerville Town Council meeting focused on people touching and adjusting their masks. Some residents argued that because of this masks do more harm than good.

Sweat said that could be solved with frequent hand-washing and mindfulness. The alternative — not wearing a mask at all — is worse, he said.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said at a Sept. 1 council meeting he agreed with the advice from medical experts about using masks.

"I will take their advice and I will trust them because we have a duty to public health in Mount Pleasant," he said.

Resident Jacqueline Klingenberg argued at the same meeting that masks don't protect people from the virus. She said she doesn't believe there is asymptomatic spread.

COVID-19 is an unusual virus, Sweat said. Many people become infectious to others before they have symptoms.

“That's one reason we believe COVID has spread so rapidly," he said.

Some with the virus never become symptomatic.

Lior Rennert, a biostastics professor in the Clemson University Department of Public Health Sciences, said most studies he's reviewed insist on the effectiveness of mask usage and requirements.

A June study at the University of Iowa looked at all statewide mask ordinances issued between April and May. Daily COVID-19 case rates declined by 2 percent in 21 days after mask mandates were approved.

Rennert said ideally a mask requirement for all public spaces would probably be the best. At minimum, there should requirements for wearing a mask indoors.

“You’re in close contact with other individuals, there's circulated air," he said.

A mask helps to mitigate the risk of being in an environment with circulated air, he said. It's the same reason why experts suggest rolling down a window and wearing a mask in a car with someone who has potentially been exposed.

Summerville Councilwoman Kima Garten-Schmidt said she voted to approve the town's ordinance because she saw it as the next step to ending the pandemic completely.

"It is affecting people," she said. "It affects all of us."

Many officials and residents agree that any mask ordinances should be temporary until cases decline. But experts argue that is a potentially dangerous mindset.

Rennert and Sweat compare it to what was seen earlier this year in the Charleston area. After restrictions were lifted when daily COVID-19 cases started to drop, the area saw a spike in cases in June.

"The number of cases exploded," Rennert said.

The same thing would likely happen if mask usage abruptly stopped before a vaccine, experts have said. It’s widely known that COVID-19 is an incredibly contagious virus, Sweat said.

“When the numbers go down its really important for people to continue distancing," he said.

Sweat isn't surprised that mask ordinances have caused such a large debate. It taps into the issue of people not wanting to be told how to live their lives, he said.

Some of the misinformation that has gotten around, he said, is probably from residents seeking out information that gives them comfort and aligns with their beliefs.

"We all do it, even scientists," he said.