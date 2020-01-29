The state health department, already trudging through its 11th week of widespread flu activity, reported on Wednesday an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

This week, seven flu-related deaths were recorded by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. This brings the total to 51 deaths this flu season. There were more than 190 flu-related hospitalizations and 299 confirmed cases of the flu this week.

The flu is a viral infection with symptoms that range from chills and fever, to muscle aches, coughs and sneezes. Since the start of the flu season, DHEC has recorded 2,660 confirmed cases.

Still, it has been a relatively mild season so far. During the 2017-2018 season, nearly 4,500 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the flu and 289 people died from it.

Public health officials are still urging residents who have not been vaccinated yet to do so.