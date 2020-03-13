SC schools, colleges modify plans, events due to coronavirus

As colleges across South Carolina move to extend spring break and shift to online classes in an attempt to minimize the potential impact of the new coronavirus, most K-12 public schools in the state are still planning to operate as normal.

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon to announce that schools in Lancaster and Kershaw counties would close for 14 days in order to further prevent the spread of the virus.

S.C. Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said he anticipates this decision will likely trigger more school districts to act as well.

"With the two closures being announced, other districts will likely want to follow suit and they'll likely be pressured by parents to do so," Brown said.

Brown was unable to immediately answer how a state of emergency will impact local school districts' authority to close schools independently of the state department.

The governor's state of emergency order will direct the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to consult with the state's Superintendent of Education "to provide guidance on if and when remaining school districts should decide to close schools and for what period of time."

Modifying plans

No changes have been made to Charleston County School District's operating schedule. This hasn't stopped parents from speculating about the district's plans.

Rumors circulated online this week that CCSD would decide to shut its doors as early as Monday.

An image of a Tweet that appears to be sent from the Charleston County School District's account was circulated online among parents Thursday afternoon, announcing CCSD schools and offices would be closed until further notice "in anticipation of the potential impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

District spokesman Andy Pruitt said that Tweet was fake and not sent from the official CCSD account.

"Due to the uncertainty, we understand rumors are going to circulate about school closures," he said in a statement Friday.

Any decisions about school closure will be made in conjunction with the Education Department and state health officials, Pruitt said.

Once any decisions are made, the district will alert parents through its official channels via phone calls, emails, social media and the district's website.

Although DHEC hasn't issued any advisories against domestic travel, some school districts have decided to cancel or postpone field trips out of an abundance of caution.

In Charleston County, schools will not schedule any new field trips of any kind, regardless of location. All district-sponsored international travel field trips have been canceled. Previously scheduled domestic field trips are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

It's a similar story in Colleton County. The school has canceled all previously scheduled out-of-state excursions. In-state field trips are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Chester County schools have canceled all field trips until further notice, but after-school clubs and activities will still be held a scheduled.

In Kershaw County, where eight of the 12 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been identified, all field trips have been canceled, and students with immune-deficiency conditions have been provided alternative learning opportunities, according to the district's website.

The school will contact parents about what to expect for continued instruction during the next two weeks. Since it is one of 15 districts participating in a eLearning pilot program, the district's student to technology ratio is 1-to-1.

Brown said that canceling field trips is a discretionary call school districts can make on their own.

All districts have been strongly advised to not make any decisions or announcements related to school closure before first consulting with state officials.

University response

In addition to extending spring break and moving toward online-only instruction, colleges are now beginning to cancel or modify events due to coronavirus fears.

The Citadel's iconic recognition day ceremony took place Friday morning after school officials decided to make it a closed event with no public access. The decision was made "for the safety and sake of the cadets involved," said spokeswoman Kim Keelor in an email.

"Under normal circumstances we have hundreds of parents, alumni and visitors lining the fields to watch," Keelor said.

All other campus events at The Citadel have been canceled through the end of March. Clemson University, the College of Charleston, the University of South Carolina and Winthrop University have all made similar decisions.

In a message sent to students Friday, University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen estimated that if the school had opted to remain open and hold class immediately following spring break 30 percent of students would have likely contracted the virus.

The state Education Department announced Thursday that all 81 public school districts across the state have until March 30 to submit a 10-day instructional plan in case of prolonged school closure.

Brown said around 50 or so districts have already submitted their plans.