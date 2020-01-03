Over the past decade, some of the brightest health care minds in South Carolina have been laser-focused on infant health. The state has led the country in many efforts to improve the well-being of babies and mothers by instituting programs to address comprehensive prenatal care, early elective deliveries and birth control between pregnancies. Experts have placed such high importance on this public health problem because infant mortality rates are considered a key indicator of overall population health.

Still, the state struggles with an infant mortality rate well above the national average. In November, The Post and Courier reported that infant deaths increased significantly in 2018. The infant mortality rate that year was the highest it has been since 2012.

But data published recently by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control suggests that some of the statewide efforts to improve infant health may be yielding positive results for fetuses still in the womb.

For several years in a row, South Carolina's fetal death rate — defined as a death in the womb before birth — has been gradually going down.

“It’s kind of a good news, bad news thing," said Dr. Scott Sullivan, director of maternal-fetal medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.

In 2014, South Carolina had a fetal death rate of eight deaths out of every 1,000 live births and fetal deaths combined. In the year 2000, the state's rate was higher than 10. But in the most recent 2018 data, the rate had decreased to a little more than six. That translated to 348 fetal deaths in South Carolina in 2018, a year during which more than 56,000 women in the state gave birth.

And while the decrease in the fetal death rate over time is clear, experts say that it doesn't mean the state has reached a point where the issue is no longer a worry. South Carolina’s fetal death rate is still well above the national average.

Racial gap

There still exists a significant racial gap in South Carolina when it comes to fetal death rates.

In 2018, the fetal death rate for white mothers was nearly four fetal deaths per 1,000 live births and fetal deaths. For black mothers, it was nearly 10 the same year.

“It’s embarrassing and it’s not something we should accept," Sullivan said.

Part of the reason the overall fetal death rate has declined, Sullivan said, is likely because there is more attention being paid to it in South Carolina.

Members of the S.C. Birth Outcomes Initiative, which falls under the state Medicaid agency, meet once a month to help organize efforts, he said. The initiative consists of more than 100 statewide organizations that collaborate to help with the health outcomes for mothers and their babies. Many of the successful interventions that the state has adopted this past decade have originated from this group.

Plus, ongoing efforts by organizations such as the March of Dimes and Count the Kicks have also been helpful in building awareness about fetal death, Sullivan said. In general, he thinks there is simply more research being done on the topic.

“We’ve learned and we know good care and intervention decreases the rate of death," Sullivan said.

Centering Pregnancy

One of the programs that has worked particularly well in South Carolina is called Centering Pregnancy, which provides group prenatal care to women. It allows them to form bonds with providers and other pregnant women and it has been shown to improve birth outcomes.

Dr. Heather Schwartzberg, an OB-GYN with Lowcountry Women's Specialists, and her colleagues introduced Centering Pregnancy at their practice last year.

She said they take 10 to 12 expectant mothers whose due dates are around the same time and have them do their prenatal visits together. It's an evidence-based model that is typically used to provide additional prenatal care and education to mothers. While Centering Pregnancy has been successful in many cases, it is not currently available to all pregnant women in the state.

“I think that women helping women is a big factor," Schwartzberg said. "We want this to reach all women."

Moncks Corner resident and first-time mother Kayla Dorman is one of several expectant mothers going through the program at Schwartzberg's practice. While she admits it was a little awkward in the beginning, after 38 weeks of pregnancy, she thinks the added educational and emotional support has been invaluable.

“I truly think it should be the only way prenatal care is provided," Dorman said.

Medicaid expansion

Notwithstanding the program's success, some doctors in the state are still worried about barriers to health care for women, especially black mothers in rural areas.

Dr. Amy Crockett, an active member of the Birth Outcomes Initiative and a maternal-fetal specialist at Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville, has been instrumental in expanding Centering Pregnancy throughout the state.

But Crockett said more should be done, particularly when it comes to Medicaid coverage. South Carolina is one of a few states that has declined billions of federal dollars to grow its Medicaid program under the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Many doctors and hospitals believe that the money could go a long way in improving not only the health of mothers and babies, but the whole state.

As the Medicaid eligibility rules in South Carolina currently stand, it's difficult for adults without children to qualify for coverage, no matter how poor they are. Many women in South Carolina only qualify for the health insurance program once they become pregnant, and often lose the coverage after they give birth.

Crockett said expanding Medicaid could help with furthering fetal death rate declines.

"I think the better health women have coming into pregnancy, the better chance they have of having a good outcome,” Crockett said.

Reporting requirements

Even so, Crockett is skeptical that the DHEC data showing a decline in the state's fetal death rate is significant.

She said some of the decrease may be attributed to a change that South Carolina made in its reporting requirements a few years ago.

In the past, South Carolina reported and weighed every miscarried baby, Crockett said. Around 2017, the state started aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definition of fetal death.

Now, in order for a fetal death to be registered in South Carolina, 350 grams of weight must be recorded. If the weight is not known, the mother must have been pregnant for more than 20 weeks. If the fetal weight is unknown and the woman has been pregnant for less than 20 weeks, the death is not reported.

While the decline in the state's fetal death rate has been gradual for a few years now in South Carolina, Crockett said this change in reporting requirements is really the only thing that stands out to her.

“Clinically, I don’t see any fewer (fetal deaths)," she said. "I don’t think there is a difference."