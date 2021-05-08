SC reports 425 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths

South Carolina reported 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 8.

The state also reported 19 confirmed deaths, the majority of which are among people age 65 or older. While that age group may make up the majority of deaths in South Carolina, the nation is seeing a drop in hospitalizations among the demographic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people age 65 and older accounted for more than half of all COVID-19 related hospitalizations at the start of 2021. As of May 1, people age 65 and up made up around one-third of all hospitalizations.

The CDC attributes the drop in hospitalizations to the use of vaccines among the 65 and older age group. Over 38 million, or 70.6 percent of people 65 or older in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.

As of May 4, 67.5 percent of South Carolina’s total population of people 65 or older were fully vaccinated.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 425 confirmed, 204 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 485,387 confirmed, 98,609 probable.

Percent positive: 3.4 percent.

New deaths reported: 19 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,438 confirmed, 1,148 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70.22 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 41 in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

York County (46), Greenville County (33), Pickens County (32) and Richland County (32) saw the highest totals of newly confirmed cases.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 21 new cases on May 8, while Berkeley had eight and Dorchester had 13.

Deaths

Four of the new confirmed deaths reported were patients 35 to 64, and 15 were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 344 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 8, 94 were in the ICU and 49 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

How a person should celebrate graduations or Mother’s Day depends on whether or not they are vaccinated, according to the CDC.

People who have been fully vaccinated are able to safely celebrate by gathering inside without a mask if everyone involved has also been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC’s guidance on small gatherings. It is also safe for fully people to gather with one household of people who are unvaccinated if they are not a high risk for severe illness.

People who are not fully vaccinated should consider celebrating virtually or outdoors with masks and distancing, according to the CDC. The department suggests drive-in celebrations, virtual hangouts or outdoor gatherings with everyone wearing a mask and 6 feet apart.