Flu activity across South Carolina remains high as the end of January approaches.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that South Carolina is still seeing widespread activity of influenza with nine additional flu-related deaths this week. This brings the total number of fatalities from the virus to 44 this flu season.

This is also the 10th consecutive week of widespread activity in South Carolina.

In early December, South Carolina was listed as one of many Southern states that were seeing a fast-growing flu season. So far this season, more than 2,240 cases have been diagnosed in this state and 1,280 people have been hospitalized.

Most of the deaths this season have been attributed to residents 65 and older. The Upstate region maintains the highest number of flu-associated deaths, with 18 occurring in the region.

The flu is a viral infections with symptoms that range from fatigue and fever to chills and congestion. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting the flu vaccine in the fall, they still advise that getting the vaccine is beneficial well into January.