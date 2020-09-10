You are the owner of this article.
SC public health director withdraws from Ohio job hours after announcement

  • Updated
Dr. Joan Duwve (copy)

Dr. Joan Duwve joined the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday, April 17, 2020, as its new public health director. Provided

COLUMBIA — Six hours after Ohio's governor announced Thursday that South Carolina's public health director would take a top job in his state, Dr. Joan Duwve withdrew her name from consideration.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted Duwve would not lead the health agency in her home state for unspecified personal reasons. 

Duwve's planned departure from South Carolina came as a surprise because she joined the state Department of Health and Environment Control just five months ago as the COVID-19 outbreak took hold.

Duwve's reversal also seemed to catch DHEC officials off guard. A DHEC official did not know Thursday night if Duwve was staying at the S.C. agency after declining the Ohio job.

Duwve's initial decision to leave for Ohio was creating more upheaval in an agency struggling to meet the challenges of the nation's worst public health crisis in a century. 

DHEC is being run by its chief attorney, Marshall Taylor, after director Rick Toomey resigned in May, citing health and family reasons. Toomey took a leave of absence for two weeks in April to get his blood pressure under control.

Taylor said at a news conference that he learned about Duwve's departure Thursday afternoon. He said the Ohio post was a promotion since she would run a state agency, adding, "We are happy for her."

Duwve, who came to South Carolina from Indiana, was going to remain at DHEC for several weeks after accepting the Ohio job, Taylor said. Before Duwve arrived, DHEC's health division was led by an interim director for more than a year.

Taylor contended the agency's response to COVID-19 would not be hurt with Duwve's decision to leave.

South Carolina went through a period during the summer of having some of the nation's largest increases in cases as businesses reopened. In the past month, COVID-19 case numbers have dropped as many cities and counties adopted mask ordinances but testing also fell off.

State leaders announced plans Thursday to bolster testing with the help of the federal government and to develop a roadmap for deploying a COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved.

Follow Seanna Adcox on Twitter at @seannaadcox_pc.

Assistant Columbia bureau chief

Adcox returned to The Post and Courier in October 2017 after 12 years covering the Statehouse for The Associated Press. She previously covered education for The P&C. She has also worked for The AP in Albany, N.Y., and for The Herald in Rock Hill.

