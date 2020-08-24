SC patients have next to no info about where coronavirus patients are dying in hospitals

South Carolinians have no way to know how many patients have died inside each of the state's hospitals, given the health department says it is not collecting the information and many hospitals are choosing to remain tight-lipped about the number of deaths inside their walls.

Patients are left with few concrete pieces of evidence they can use to decide where to seek care if they get sick. In the midst of the pandemic, it is not possible to find out whether different hospitals have done a better job than others of treating COVID-19 patients.

The Post and Courier's open records request to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on the topic was denied. DHEC staff said hospitals' daily reports are too inconsistent to make the calculation.

The department also doesn't know the difference between a hospital refusing to answer the question on the required daily form and reporting zero deaths.

Meanwhile, research into the topic is scarce given how new the virus still is.

Dr. Shruti Gupta, a physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, is one of the lead authors on a first-of-its kind study looking into mortality inside a sample of the nation's intensive care units.

The research confirmed what many have likely read in the news already: Older people; men; those with diabetes, heart disease, cancer or obesity are all at a higher risk of dying of COVID-19. But it also found that patients who went to hospitals with fewer intensive care beds had a greater likelihood of dying.

In South Carolina, those hospitals are concentrated in the state's more rural areas.

Gupta said it is difficult to speculate about why that might be, but a safe guess would be the difference in resources available to smaller hospitals. More data is needed to draw firmer conclusions. That data is difficult to come by, and Gupta said it was only possible this time around with a large research team and wide cooperation from 65 hospitals.

"It's hard to rely on public health departments to collect this level of granular data," she said.

Studying mortality on a hospital level will come down to more than simple fractions. Many factors feed into which hospital a patient chooses, how sick they are when they seek care and how well-equipped each facility is to care for its charges.

The Medical University of South Carolina agreed to share its numbers with the newspaper, and the results show a wide variance between the Charleston medical center and its outlying hospitals in Florence, Mullins, Lancaster and Chester.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, MUSC says 67 patients have died out of 563 total discharges. In Florence, its next-largest hospital, 71 patients of 362 discharges have died — a considerably higher rate.

In just one week, Trident Health saw 44 deaths between its Summerville and North Charleston medical centers, which was "off the charts," said Dr. Lee Biggs, chief medical officer of the health system.

One problem, Biggs said, is the lack of a novel treatment for coronavirus disease. Once people enter critical condition, doctors' options fall off.

"In most facilities' experience, it's the beginning of the end," Biggs said. "Those stories that you see on television of a four- or five-week ICU stay, where a person miraculously walks out of the hospital, are a needle in the haystack. The simple reality is that for every one of those stories there's hundreds of stories where people aren't having that same experience."

That is why it is so important to heed public health warnings to wear masks and socially distance, he noted.

Colleton Medical Center, a smaller hospital connected to Trident Health through its mutual private owner, said it had seen 122 COVID-19 positive patients and 19 deaths as of Wednesday.

Further complicating the mortality numbers is the fact that hospitals will vary on their decisions to move patients into hospice or end-of-life care, which could also skew any numbers available.

Internally, hospitals are using a few tools to judge how well they're doing with COVID-19 patients, said Dr. Mitchell Siegan, chief medical officer of acute care at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

The nonprofit health system declined to provide the number of patients who had died at its four hospitals. Siegan, however, said he would not hesitate to choose Roper St. Francis if he were in the position of a patient.

"I firmly believe you have the best chance of a good outcome by coming here," Siegan said.

He said Roper St. Francis has been taking some of the sickest patients from other hospitals, and the system now has a well-oiled COVID-19 team that includes specialists and nurses trained for the task. The hospital's participation in clinical trials also means its specialists can use experimental drugs and treatments.

Hospitals are getting better at treating COVID-19, Siegan said. Lessons learned are as simple as keeping patients from laying on their backs to improve lung function.

Prisma Health, a nonprofit system and the state's largest operator of hospitals, declined to provide death numbers to the newspaper, though it did disclose 2,553 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized in its facilities since the beginning of the pandemic. On the question of deaths, however, a spokeswoman said they would defer to DHEC.