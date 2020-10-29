SC municipalities can't access feed to coronavirus data broken up by ZIP code for a few days

South Carolina's health agency has stopped providing local authorities with a feed to ZIP code-level data about coronavirus spread, interrupting how some local governments direct their fight against COVID-19.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control told The Post and Courier that the disabled data needed more legal protections to make sure the information couldn't lead to any individual patient being identified.

"While we're committed to providing our partners with the timely and accurate data they need to make discussions and take precautions to protect the health and safety of the public, we are also responsible for protecting the identifiable public health information of those we serve," DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said.

Renwick didn't immediately respond to questions about how such ZIP code-level data could identify individuals or on Thursday.

Tracy McKee, Charleston's chief innovation officer,, said the city spent several weeks designing a local dashboard to use DHEC's ZIP code data feed. While DHEC posts the data on their statewide dashboard, Charleston's site isn't built to process numbers in that format.

On Monday, DHEC emailed several local officials to inform them that, come Wednesday, the agency would no longer share ZIP code-level data and ACS rest services. The Post and Courier obtained copies of the emails through a Freedom of Information request.

McKee responded that the warning didn't give her enough time to prepare for the missing data.

"In Charleston, the ZIP code data drives our entire data-driven approach to operations," McKee wrote to DHEC in a Tuesday email. "I certainly hope that this is simply DHEC decision-makers unaware of how vital this data is to municipalities and the ZIP code level data will remain an open data source."

DHEC's Lowcountry medical director, Dr. Katherine Richardson, told McKee that the department was trying to develop a portal that would allow them to work around a data-sharing agreement mentioned in the announcement email. Municipalities should regain access to the data "in a few days," Richardson wrote.

Veronica Moore, DHEC's GIS program manager, added that the department was "still in testing mode right now" on Wednesday morning, and working on the term agreements.