SC mom training to climb Mt. Everest in May, wants to raise $1M for MUSC

Most high schoolers contemplate spending spring break on the beach, maybe lounging in front of the TV or hanging out with their friends.

Cokie Berenyi, 46, of Awendaw, has something else in mind for her two teenage girls. She wants them to join her on a week-long hike to Mt. Everest's base camp.

Her daughters, both students at Wando High School, seem to be leaning toward "no."

After ascending to base camp in April, Berenyi, an author and financial planner, intends to summit the world's tallest peak with a team, including her climbing partner, a guide and several sherpas in mid-May. The girls, if they change their minds about joining their mother on the hike's first leg, would return to Charleston once they reached base camp.

"It's really good and inspiring," said Berenyi's daughter Jackie, 14, who said she does not really want to spend her spring break hiking in Nepal. Both Jackie and her sister, Helen, 16, previously joined their mother on a hike to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Berenyi has already climbed four of the world's "Seven Summits," the highest mountains on each of the Earth's seven continents. Everest, if she reaches the top, will mark her fifth.

"I know she's good at what she does," Jackie said. "I think she's going to be fine. Obviously, I'm nervous."

Twelve mountain climbers died on Everest last year, including three Americans. It was one of the deadliest years on record, and one of the most crowded.

News reports described the tiny summit as crammed with more than a dozen people at one time. Some hikers were forced to wait for hours just to reach the top. One photo, widely circulated online, depicted a traffic jam of climbers waiting on the mountain's razor-thin edge. Another showed heaps of trash littering the trail. One climber told The New York Times, “It was like a zoo.”

Berenyi started climbing mountains 17 years ago after attending a local workshop centered around dreaming up her "perfect day."

During the class, she envisioned herself climbing the Seven Summits.

"I had never climbed a mountain in my life, that's the weird thing," she said. "And I live at sea level."

Since then, she's climbed Denali in Alaska, a three-week "unsupported" hike that required her to carry 60-70 pounds of her own gear. And she has made the summit of Kilimanjaro five times.

Everest is different, she acknowledged. And to be honest, she said, it was "never a bucket-lister for me."

But when her climbing partner asked her to join him on the journey, she decided to "be bold," one of her personal mantras.

Berenyi tries not to dwell on the danger. She's spent $77,000 on one of the best Everest guides in the business.

"I've never funded anything this expensive in my life," she said. "I know enough not to cut corners."

Still, the thought of what might happen up there is scary, she admitted.

"We've had many tearful conversations about this — tearful on my end," said Berenyi, recently sitting at her dining room table with her daughters. "You prepare to not come back."

All told, the hike will cost Berenyi about $100,000, with no guarantee that she'll reach the summit. That's why she knew from the get-go that she had to make this journey "bigger than me." She's trying to raise $1 million to fund a mobile health care van for the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina. So far, she estimated she has reached the halfway-mark of her fundraising total. Her campaign is called Everyday Everest.

In addition to raising money for MUSC, she is also asking the public to take a pledge to prioritize their health and wellness throughout the year. Those who sign the online form will receive a link to track Berenyi's GPS coordinates during her climb up Everest.

"Some days, just keeping your mammogram appointment is climbing a mountain. Some days, just getting out of bed is climbing a mountain," said Berenyi, who serves on the Hollings Cancer Center Advisory Board. "Mountains have given me so many life analogies."

"We are incredibly thankful to Cokie," said Denis Guttridge, interim director of Hollings Cancer Center. "We know that through the work of this mobile unit more South Carolina residents can access the cancer screening care they need, especially in rural areas. Her energy and passion toward getting women to put their health first by prioritizing timely cancer screenings is an inspiration to us at MUSC and we look forward to working with Cokie for the foreseeable future."

Berenyi's foreseeable future will be largely spent training for the grueling journey. She spends about two hours every day on a treadmill in her bedroom, typically set to a 35 percent incline, sometimes even steeper. While she walks, she wears an oxygen deprivation mask to mimic the conditions of Everest's thin air. The mountain's summit measures 29,000 feet above sea level. She uses the oxygen deprivation machine at night to sleep in an enclosed tent in her bedroom. This way, her body will slowly acclimate to the conditions on Everest. She estimated the hike will take her between six and eight weeks.

"I've never been on a mountain away from my kids for 60 days," she said. That, she considered, might be the hardest part of the whole thing.

When she's not climbing the treadmill, Berenyi spends her free time weight training, walking across a ladder in her backyard in boots and crampons, which will prevent her from slipping on ice, and taking care of her goats. Her family operates a small-batch dairy farm.

"People think that I'm extraordinary and I'm really not. I think anyone can do this, they just have to have the 'why,'" she said. "I'm a mom from sea level who listened to the call."