SC mental health experts, booksellers discuss benefits of reading during pandemic

When customers started shopping in droves this summer for books about anti-racism and civil rights, book seller VaLinda Miller said she happily helped them make their selections.

But she followed up with another suggestion. Why not try a novel, a romance or a cozy mystery? she asked.

"Your mind can only take so much," said Miller, who co-owns Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek.

In June and July, sales at the store tripled, largely in response to the protests taking place around the country. People came into Turning Page wanting to learn about what was happening, she said. Her bookstore happens to be the only one owned by African American women in South Carolina.

"'You are ready to learn, and that’s OK,'" Miller would tell her customers. "Here’s a book. Let me give you something a little different, too."

She'd recommend something by Agatha Christie or James Patterson. She suggested one customer read "Valley of the Dolls." To another, she recommended "Redeeming Love," a historical romance with a Christian theme by Francine Rivers.

Educating yourself through books is important, she said. But sometimes you need to read as means of escape.

"(Reading) literally lowers your blood pressure," Miller said. "Your whole body calms down. It’s almost like yoga."

There's something to be said about reading for health benefits. One study found reading for 30 minutes had the same effect in decreasing stress as did a 30-minute session of yoga or comedy. Another found readers lived longer than non-readers.

Making a habit out of reading for pleasure has become particularly relevant this year, as millions of men and women around the world are grappling with mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, during an unprecedented global pandemic. In the U.S., widespread protests, police brutality and the upcoming presidential election have compounded our collective stress.

While many people this year have turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as over-eating or drinking too much alcohol, health experts and book lovers agree reading offers a way to manage your mental health in a positive, productive way.

Caroline Rothstein, a New York writer and performer, said she's read 37 romantic comedy novels this year.

"When this pandemic started, I found myself devotionally drawn to rom-coms, specifically, because of what was happening," Rothstein said. She largely seeks out romantic novels written by queer authors and writers of color. Many of the books she reads tackle issues like justice, diversity, equity and inclusion within the structure of a romance novel.

"Consuming these beautiful and fun and playful and sexy stories has been really incredible," she said.

Alyssa Rheingold is a psychologist at the Medical University of South Carolina who largely works with victims of trauma. She prefers reading young adult fantasy books.

Reading books for pleasure — or doing anything else that brings joy — is an effective way of building resiliency, she said. It helps us to continue to cope with ongoing chronic stressors, such as COVID-19.

"We’re living in abnormal circumstances," Rheingold said. "You have to have balance."

Since March 1, patrons of the Charleston County Public Library have more often reached for novels than nonfiction, according to data provided by the library system. "Where the Crawdads Sing," by Delia Owens, topped the list of books requested by people who use the library. It was checked out nearly twice as often as the top book in the nonfiction category: "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism," by Robin DiAngelo.

"We're still in the midst of a global pandemic," said Gerald Moore, branch manager of the library on Dorchester Road. "People want escapism."

At Buxton Books on King Street, owner Polly Buxton said her customers have requested all types of genres this year, including fiction, historical fiction, memoirs, mysteries and even poetry.

"To me, it seems like people have rediscovered the power of reading, of slowing down," Buxton said. "It connects us to the present moment."