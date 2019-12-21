COLUMBIA — Estoria Wright didn’t obtain her HIV diagnosis until days after her father’s funeral, where she was so sick she could barely walk to say her final goodbyes.

Family members urged Wright to see a doctor, and the news came as she was grappling not only with the loss of her relative, but another trauma as well: the aftermath of a violent sexual assault that infected her in 2010.

“I had just buried my father, that wasn't nothing I could deal with. I was just sitting there waiting to die, but my doctor, she had hope for me,” Wright, now 36, said.

The hope Wright found along her journey could soon be shared by thousands of other South Carolina residents. With support from the White House, what might have seemed impossible only five years ago is now a priority for policymakers, community advocates and medical experts across the state. Their effort is known as the “90-90-90” plan.

By 2030, officials want 90 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 90 percent to begin anti-retroviral therapy and 90 percent maintain their treatment to keep the virus dormant.

“We all need to realize the strides we’ve made together. But by being a little more aggressive, we really can eliminate HIV and AIDS,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said last week during a World AIDS Day event.

That evening, Wright and others shared their experiences living with and supporting those who have HIV and AIDS during an intimate discussion around a simulated campfire, their faces illuminated by lights overlooking the Statehouse steps, where a large red ribbon was arranged.

South Carolina ranks eighth nationwide in the number of HIV diagnoses per capita with 16.9 out of every 100,000 people as of 2017, according to the most recent federal data. An estimated 20,000 residents have either HIV or AIDS, and as many as 6,000 aren't getting treatment, state public health officials say.

Benjamin said his city is willing to play a lead role. Richland County has one of the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence rates in the state, with 818 out of every 100,000 people living with the condition, according to federal data.

“We're the capital city, and it's so important that we lead the way,” Benjamin said. “I think it makes a statement when the capital speaks up on these issues that speak to thoughtful public policy, compassionate public policy, and this shows we have collective leadership and can really get some things done.”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump included South Carolina among seven states and 48 counties nationally along with Washington, D.C., and San Juan, Puerto Rico, as crucial to a new strategy to end the country’s AIDS epidemic by 2030. Roughly 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV, and 15 percent may not be aware of it, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported.

"I'm grateful that he did, because it helps at least point all of our health departments nationwide to actually end the epidemic rather than just maintaining the status quo of where we are today,” David Pable, a community co-chairman of the South Carolina HIV Planning Council, said.

As part of the Trump initiative, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control received a $375,000 federal planning grant. By March 1, the agency plans to hire four regional coordinators, a data manager and set up town hall meetings to solicit input and gather ideas.

Elizabeth McLendon, a volunteer with the HIV Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina, is working with DHEC on its goals.

“I'm 67, and we have not solved this problem. I had 10 close friends die of AIDS in the '80s, and over 200 people that I knew died of AIDS-related causes in the '80s, and people are still dying. People are not paying attention,” she said. “Its inexcusable when you know how HIV is transmitted. It is inexcusable that we continue to have over 50,000 new cases nationally each year.”

Breakthroughs in medication, treatment and care mean fewer people in South Carolina are dying of AIDS even as the number of new cases continue to rise, according to DHEC.

Since 1994, AIDS-related deaths have steadily dropped, with 315 recorded in 2007 compared to 152 in 2016, a 52 percent decline.

But in 1998, HIV and AIDS was prevalent in roughly 10,000 South Carolina residents. In 2017, the figure was closer to 20,000, DHEC reports.

“Screening, diagnosis, treatment and linkage to care are pillars of ending the HIV epidemic. These tools that we have that if we effectively and widely implement these, we can be successful,” state epidemiologist Linda Bell said. “With those effective tools and this ongoing support and the commitment to this collaboration, we can be successful in ending the HIV epidemic.”

Sitting in a walker with the Statehouse rising above her, Susan Kitchen grinned. She’s been a “U=U” since August 2013. It’s a benchmark all providers want HIV patients to achieve: “Undetectable = Untransmittable.”

She spent 11 hours alone in a hospital room six years ago before a physician finally told the then 61-year-old that she was HIV positive.

“The first thing I said when they told me was, ‘This is a death sentence,’” Kitchen said.

Kitchen views things differently today.

“This is not HIV, this is arthritis,” she said of her walker. “That may take me out, but HIV won’t.”