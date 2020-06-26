SC lands 41st on national list measuring children's wellbeing

An annual list that ranks states based on the well-being of their children has placed South Carolina 41st in the nation, indicating children in the Palmetto State are slightly worse off, compared to the rest of the country, than they were last year.

In 2019, the Kids Count Data Book ranked South Carolina 39th among all states. In 2018, this state ranked 38th.

"I’m not shocked that we dropped again," said Sue Berkowitz, executive director of the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center. "I think it all goes back to the systemic failure of putting the resources and the attention needed to families living in poverty. You can’t expect that by doing nothing or letting things stay the same or get worse that we’re going to see better outcomes."

The Data Book, published each year by the nonprofit Annie E. Casey Foundation, determined Massachusetts ranked highest in the United States in terms of overall child well-being. New Mexico ranked 50th.

South Carolina, despite ranking in the bottom 10 of all states, has shown improvement in several areas. In 2010, for example, 26 percent of all children in this state lived in poverty. Since then, the percentage has decreased to 23 percent, according to the report.

In the past 10 years, the Palmetto State has improved in other areas, too, including the percentage of children whose parents lack secure employment; the percentage of fourth-graders who aren't proficient in reading; the percentage of high school students not graduating on time; and the percentage of children without health insurance.

Still, compared to the rest of the country, South Carolina lags behind the national average in nearly every category assessed by the report.

For example, 36 percent of children and teens, ages 10 to 17, in S.C. are considered overweight or obese, compared to 31 percent nationwide.

State rankings The 2020 Kids Count Data Book ranks states in a number of different areas to gauge how they stack up against each other when it comes to children’s overall wellbeing. This year, South Carolina ranked 41st, dropping two spots from 2019, when the state ranked 39th in the country. Top 10: 1. Massachusetts 2. New Hampshire 3. Minnesota 4. Utah 5. Vermont 6. Connecticut 7. North Dakota 8. New Jersey 9. Nebraska 10. Iowa Bottom 10: 41. South Carolina 42. Arizona 43. Texas 44. West Virginia 45. Oklahoma 46. Nevada 47. Alabama 48. Louisiana 49. Mississippi 50. New Mexico

Furthermore, a higher percentage of low birth weight babies are born in South Carolina. This state also sees a higher rate of teen births, a higher percentage of children living in high-poverty areas, and a higher percentage of 3- and 4-year-olds who do not attend school.

"I wish that our Legislature would take a seriously look at all this. They’re worried about protecting businesses, but we need to be protecting kids and our future," Berkowitz said. "I think we’re going to see our numbers (continue to) tumble. Staying at 41 (next year) would be pretty remarkable, I think."

The Data Book, now in its 31st iteration, was published June 22. The book was compiled using 2018 data, prompting experts to point out that the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic are not evident in these numbers.

The current economic and public health crisis will likely exacerbate many of the problems highlighted in the report, said Aditi Srivastav Bussells, Children’s Trust of South Carolina's director of research.

"In order to improve child well-being, we must dismantle inequities in health care, education and economic opportunity,” said Srivastav Bussells. “We must reinvest in marginalized communities to support families so that all children, regardless of their skin color, have the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Nationally, the Data Book's authors highlighted the fact that they are particularly troubled by the relatively high percentage of babies in the United States who are born at a low birth weight — 8.3 percent of all births in 2018, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Health Statistics.

This marks the sixth straight year this figure has stayed the same or increased, the Annie E. Casey website notes. "Compared with other affluent countries, the United States has one of the highest percentages of babies born at a low birth weight."

At 9.6 percent, South Carolina recorded one of the highest percentages of low birth weigh babies in the country.