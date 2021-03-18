SC hospital leader tells US Senate 75% of Berkeley County seniors still need vaccines

About three-quarters of Berkeley County seniors — those 65 and older — have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the chief operating officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare told members of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging during a hearing Thursday.

That's considerably higher than the statewide average. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58 percent of seniors 65 and older across the state aren't fully vaccinated yet.

To address this disparity, Roper St. Francis COO Anthony Jackson told U.S. senators that the hospital system he runs in the Lowcounty set up a pop-up drive-thru vaccine clinic in Berkeley County this week.

"Vaccine drive-thru centers can play an integral role in expanding our vaccination campaign beyond urban areas to reach a population that is often left behind," Jackson said. "Communities and states must be proactive and creative to reach residents who cannot get vaccinated through more traditional visits to hospitals and doctors' offices, and our drive-thru vaccination site would be a great model for others to follow."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

His remarks were made during a Senate hearing on "COVID-19 One Year Later: Addressing Health Care Needs for At-Risk Americans."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, a ranking member of the committee, thanked Jackson for his "continued efforts" in making the coronavirus vaccine accessible to residents in rural parts of the state.

Scott acknowledged that vaccine uptake among Black and Hispanic populations is "lower than we want them to be" and rural residents need better access to the shots.