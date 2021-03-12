SC homeless face greater risk, extra challenges to get COVID-19 vaccine

As South Carolina expands eligibility to the COVID-19 vaccine, there's one population advocates worry could get left behind as millions struggle to make appointments.

For those who are homeless, the coronavirus is just one item on a long list of worries — joining whether they'll find a safe place to sleep and where the next meal will come from. Even with a desire to get the vaccine, the lack of transportation and access to technology present barriers not faced by most other residents. Without outreach from state and local providers, this group, often most at risk of severe illness and death from a COVID-19 infection, will be overlooked.

State health authorities aren't currently tracking how many homeless individuals have been vaccinated throughout the state, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Those living in shelters who didn't previously qualify due to age became eligible to receive the vaccine in South Carolina, starting March 8, as part of Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout.

"Folks who experience homelessness are the most vulnerable people in our community," said Dr. Candice Morgan, a University of South Carolina professor and social worker who has spent decades helping people who live unsheltered.

Access to health care has been a huge problem for the homeless community even before COVID-19, Morgan said. Many people experiencing homelessness have preexisting conditions that put their health at greater risk, particularly during a pandemic.

Despite that increased risk, getting tested for COVID-19 when you're homeless can be difficult. Many testing sites are drive-thru and inaccessible to people without a vehicle. Without a phone or computer, it's also a challenge to make an appointment or receive testing results.

Those barriers will pose problems for homeless individuals trying to get a vaccine, Morgan said.

'Extraordinary barriers'

The COVID-19 pandemic has also made it more likely for people to live unsheltered. Many shelters reduced beds to keep clients socially distanced, and due to unemployment and other economic challenges a greater part of the population is at risk of losing housing.

"Services are really getting thin," Morgan said. The increased demand has especially affected health care access for homeless individuals, which was already spotty.

Many people affected by homelessness rely on walk-in clinics or emergency rooms, according to Morgan, which now have more restrictions and are overburdened with COVID-19 patients.

"Individuals who experience homelessness want to be well just as much as those of us who are housed," Morgan said. But they face "extraordinary barriers" not experienced by the rest of the population.

In some ways, the clock is ticking fast. Once a person becomes unsheltered, his or her life expectancy shrinks to just five more years, Morgan said.

Developing strategies

Vaccinating the homeless community is proceeding slowly, especially for those not living in shelters.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said plans are "in development" to address the added challenges to vaccination faced by the homeless.

DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said some of the biggest challenges they've identified include lack of proof of eligibility, such as an ID, along with the difficulty of making sure the person gets the second dose at the right time. That makes one-shot vaccines, like the one from Johnson & Johnson, the ideal option for such populations.

If a person doesn't have a permanent residence or reliable contact information, finding them — and staying in touch — isn't easy. While some people experiencing homelessness take refuge in shelters, which are rare in South Carolina and usually full, many live on the streets or in the woods.

Renwick said vaccine administration to the homeless isn't being specifically tracked by DHEC.

"We're aware that some of these individuals have received their shots at DHEC health departments and other providers' clinics," she said.

DHEC is working with the Lowcountry Continuum of Care to expand vaccine rollout to homeless individuals in the region. A vaccination plan for the homeless will be piloted and expanded throughout the state at a later date, she said.

CDC guidance on vaccinating the homeless emphasizes the importance of outreach. Vaccine administrators should travel to encampments or other known areas where homeless individuals stay, rather than expecting homeless individuals to find their own appointments.

A sign of hope

In Charleston shelter One80 Place, staff are bringing a pharmacist on-site next week to begin vaccinations for clients.

As of March 11, around 60 people were residing in the shelter. That's less than half of prepandemic occupancy, said Selena Wilson, the shelter's chief program officer.

The imminent vaccinations give Wilson hope. "It's a sense of relief, that this is what we've been waiting for," she said.

With those in the shelter getting access to the vaccine, Wilson and health services director Kathy Moore plan to start outreach efforts to unsheltered individuals next.

In the shelter itself, vaccinations won't have much of an immediate effect on how One80 Place operates. It will still operate at reduced capacity, and beds will be spread out for social distancing, Wilson said. She hopes the vaccine can become a part of the health intake process.

"We've got a good way to keep people safe now," Moore said. But that doesn't mean things can go back to normal in the shelter anytime soon.

Moore recalled the deep uncertainty staff members felt about how the shelter would navigate the pandemic when it first began. Since then, administrators only had one confirmed COVID-19 case at the shelter, she said.