SC health professionals suggest calling ahead before showing up with coronavirus symptoms

One of the first things residents should do if they suspect they have coronavirus is call their primary care physician or hospital in advance, according to Charleston area health experts.

The reason is to avoid having people with suspected symptoms waiting in emergency rooms to potentially be tested. It's also to avoid unnecessary testing for the virus.

"The big thing is what would make you think you have it," said Dr. Colleen Bridier, director of infection prevention and control at the Medical University of South Carolina.

At a coronavirus information session Monday at North Charleston City Hall, local and statewide disease experts met with state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, to answer residents' questions about the novel coronavirus.

One question was what people should do if they suspect they have the virus and are considering going to a hospital. Roper St. Francis Healthcare, MUSC, Trident Health and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control all sent representatives to speak with residents.

Gilliard said he pushed for the meeting in order to develop a sense of urgency in the state in response to the virus threat.

"If we don't take preventative measures now, we're going to be lost in the fold," he said.

So far, health officials have recorded over 90 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 in the U.S. In total, six deaths in the U.S. have been associated with the illness. South Carolina has not seen any cases of the disease.

Dr. Jonathan Kanoche, a medical consultant with DHEC, reassured session attendees that 80 percent of the reported COVID-19 cases have been mild.

"It spreads just like a common cold or the flu," he said.

Another issue residents wanted clarified was concerning the use of masks. Experts said the masks do not serve a purpose for the general public. Masks are helpful in the health care field because health professionals often are working in close proximity to people with the virus, they said.

Those masks have to seal to the face properly, so the wearer can't have facial hair. And if a person or professional does not remove a mask correctly, they can open up their risk of infection.

"We need to reserve the high-efficiency masks for people who need them most," said Dr. Ludwig Lettau, an infectious disease specialist with Trident Health.

Lettau also gave an example he saw where a mask distributor opted to give an order of masks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instead of to a general public customer who had ordered them.

Kanoche said that DHEC employees are following the CDC guidelines and are not recommending people stock up on masks. He also said that DHEC employees are not secretly stocking up on masks either.

Experts also wanted to address general confusion regarding the coronavirus. During the session, one attendee gave the panel of experts a picture of a Lysol bottle that mentioned the words coronavirus.

Bridier said that COVID-19 is part of a family of coronaviruses. Though this is not the first time the world is seeing a coronavirus, it is the first time the COVID-19 is specifically being reported. She encouraged residents to follow specific disinfecting instructions to clean surfaces.

When it comes to potential isolation and quarantine, if a person is well enough they can be quarantined at home, Kanoche said. They won't likely be trapped in a singular hospital room for an extended period.

"I think that's what we would be looking at in a vast majority of cases," he said.

In general, they encouraged residents to stay home from work or school if they are not feeling well. With symptoms similar to a common cold, they recommended people look out for for shortness-of-breath symptoms and fever.

They also said that frequent hand-washing is the best things residents can do.

On Wednesday, Charleston's municipal Health and Wellness Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. to receive a coronavirus update from DHEC Medical Director Dr. Katy Richardson. The meeting is in the Human Resources Training Room on the third floor of the city office building at 75 Calhoun St.

Since the virus made headlines after an outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, in December, the World Health Organization has reported over 87,000 cases across the globe. Most of those cases — nearly 80,000 — have been reported in China.