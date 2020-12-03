SC health officials say first vaccine doses may be distributed by mid-December

South Carolina could see the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine distributed across the state by mid-December, health officials said Thursday.

Officials are currently projecting a Dec. 14-16 timeline for those first doses, which will be prioritized for frontline health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

It's unclear how many doses will be available with that first shipment. The numbers keep changing, officials said.

"It is quite limited in the very beginning," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. "We have to protect those first who have a hand in saving lives."

According to DHEC, five locations in the state are capable of storing the vaccine, which must be kept at a very cold temperature. Officials wouldn't name those locations for security reasons.

There are also nearly 200 licensed vaccine administrators currently available.

DHEC officials stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks and social distancing, even after the vaccine is distributed widely.

Five to 10 percent of those who receive the shot won't glean its benefits because the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist. It's also not clear yet how the doses will affect someone's ability to transmit the virus.

Bell said Thursday that household spread is driving South Carolina's rise in cases. She encouraged everyone to stay home and wear masks.

There's still time in the coming weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19 before the state sees a surge similar to ones devastating hospitals in other states, Bell said. "We could see a different trajectory in South Carolina than we're seeing in other states."

Thursday's report on new coronavirus cases and deaths continued an ongoing spike. DHEC recorded 1,754 new cases and 21 new deaths, with one of the highest rates on record of positive tests for the virus.