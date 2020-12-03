SC health officials say first COVID-19 vaccine doses may be distributed in mid-December

South Carolina could see the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine distributed across the state by mid-December, health officials said on Thursday, even as a second wave of COVID-19 takes hold in rural and metropolitan communities alike.

Officials project a Dec. 14-16 timeline for those first doses, which will be prioritized for frontline health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.

It's unclear how many doses will be available with that first shipment. The numbers keep changing, officials said.

Additional allocations of the vaccine will be made on a weekly basis after the initial doses are sent. They're expecting the vaccine manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. first, then the Moderna Inc. brand in the following weeks. Both await federal approval.

"It is quite limited in the very beginning," state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. "We have to protect those first who have a hand in saving lives."

According to DHEC, five locations in the state are capable of storing the vaccine, which must be kept at a very cold temperature. Officials wouldn't name those locations for security reasons, but at least one is in each region of South Carolina.

There also are nearly 200 licensed providers which have completed the enrollment process to administer the vaccine.

At Roper St. Francis Healthcare, a committee is working on a priority list of which workers will first receive the vaccine. The list will be reviewed by the system's ethics team before being finalized and released, spokesman Andy Lyons said.

"While we are extremely grateful for the expedited process making these vaccines available, we recognize that distribution will create its own logistical challenges as we enter each phase of the distribution plan," said Schipp Ames, spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association.

"South Carolina’s hospitals are committed to working with DHEC and other partners in the coming weeks to ensure that the state’s allotment of vaccine can be safely stored and administered as provided by the distribution plan established by state and federal leaders. As Dr. Bell and other health officials have stated, these vaccines provide us a direct path to eliminating COVID-19," Ames said.

DHEC officials emphasized the importance of continuing to wear masks and social distancing, even after the vaccine is distributed widely.

Five to 10 percent of those who receive the shot won't glean its benefits because the vaccine is not 100 percent effective, said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist. It's also not clear yet how the doses will affect someone's ability to transmit the virus.

Bell said Thursday that household spread is driving South Carolina's rise in cases. She encouraged everyone to stay home and wear masks.

There's still time in the coming weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19 before the state sees a surge similar to ones devastating hospitals in other states, Bell said. "We could see a different trajectory in South Carolina than we're seeing in other states."

Thursday's report on new coronavirus cases and deaths continued an ongoing spike. DHEC recorded 1,754 new cases and 21 new deaths, with one of the highest rates on record of positive tests for the virus.

Dr. Michael Schmidt, an epidemiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said it's likely that most people won't receive a vaccine until the April-through-June quarter. In the meantime, it's important to stay vigilant, or risk a return to harsher restrictions.

He's especially worried that the health care system may become overwhelmed if case numbers, and hospitalizations, continue to increase.

"We can see that there's light at the end of the tunnel," Schmidt said. "The danger is, when we enter the tunnel, we have to make sure there's not a train ready to run us over — namely, the virus."