South Carolina should set in motion fundamental changes to its health care workforce and depend more on professionals with lower levels of education, a new public health report says.
Published last week by the South Carolina Institute of Medicine & Public Health, the report calls on the state to "redefine health care delivery." It is the result of about a year's work by top state health officials, and the third major study the group has taken on.
Recommendations number in the dozens, outlining how South Carolina's health workforce would change in an ideal world.
Suggestions include using state lottery money for health education programs, increasing pay for health care professionals and encouraging diversity in the workforce.
Doing those things, and more, would "position our state to be a national leader in improving health and access to care," the report's authors wrote. But right now, South Carolina is nowhere close to leading the pack in overall health, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
More South Carolina residents lack health insurance, die while driving drunk, are obese and smoke than national averages, to name a few.
The United Health Foundation ranks South Carolina the 43rd healthiest state in its annual report.
Part of the problem lies in the lack of medical providers who can treat people, especially in rural areas. Shortages of professionals have been the focus of many health policy conversations.
In recent years, however, health leaders have begun to focus on the hard job of making the population healthier, in part to lessen the burden on South Carolina's already tight workforce.
The list of dozens of contributors to the report is a "who's who" of South Carolina's health care industry. It includes representation from several state agencies, a handful of the state's biggest hospitals, major advocacy groups and trade associations.
The publication doesn't obligate any of those groups to change what they are doing.
Richard Wilkerson, a member of the institute's board of directors, said if each of the recommendations were put in place, improvements to South Carolinians' health would abound. People would go to the hospital less, and have fewer long-term health problems. Data would be shared across health systems. Patients could access the state's medical experts across the state via video conferencing.
Wilkerson, the former president of Upstate-based tire giant Michelin North America, said report authors hope business leaders and legislators will read the 64-page report and take it upon themselves to make reforms happen.
Wilkerson said making the state healthy should be like car maintenance. If the car's oil is changed and tires' air pressure is checked, the car will be less likely to break down and cost a lot of money to fix.
The equivalent in health care would be maintenance like blood pressure tests, routine checkups and good follow-up, Wilkerson said. But to do that, more "mechanics" are needed.
"Our health care system in our state and this country is based on replacing engines and fixing suspensions," he said. "It’s not based on prevention."
Much of the report focuses on putting more responsibility in the hands of health care workers like paramedics, nurses, social workers, pharmacists and dietitians. Doing so will allow physicians and other specialists to "practice at the top of their degrees," the report states.
Brie Hunt, a program manager at the institute, said in order for this strategy to work, more needs to be done to reduce the burden of student loans. Students graduating today know they can earn more by going to work at a private practice, Hunt said. And in South Carolina's public health jobs, starting salaries are low.
"We really need to help folks be able to go into these different professions," she said.