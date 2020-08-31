SC health experts discuss pandemic weight gain — and what you can do about it

Remember back this spring when it seemed everyone was busy baking bread, drawing down their pasta stores and joking about gaining the "COVID 10"?

Maybe it's not so funny anymore.

While there's little hard evidence to prove that Americans have put on a meaningful amount of weight during the coronavirus pandemic, anecdotes suggest the joke could be on us (or, at least, some of us).

"The majority of people I’ve talked to have gained weight," said Dr. Valerie Scott, a physician with Mount Pleasant Family Practice, part of the Roper St. Francis primary care system. "Eating has many, many facets. And we use it for soothing, we use it for anxiety, we use it for boredom. This pandemic has hit the triple crown."

Unfortunately, she pointed out, carrots and hummus don't constitute "comfort food."

"People have dipped into the fried chicken and the mac and cheese," she said, as well as alcohol and sugar. "Sugar makes you feel better temporarily. There is a reason people go for the chocolate cake when they’re upset or they’re worried."

Salt, too, works a similar effect, she said.

"The amount of potato chips that have been sold in the past three to four months has been astronomical. They were flying off the shelves just like toilet paper," she said.

On top of all this emotional eating and drinking, Scott said her patients, and her colleagues, have tended to move less. Exercise routines have been disrupted. Physical activity has hit an all-time low. This prompted Scott's medical office to launch an in-house daily 10,000-step challenge.

"The way I used to practice (medicine), I would get 6,000 to 7,000 steps a day," she said. But when Scott bought an activity tracker during the pandemic, she found she logged fewer than 2,000 steps a day.

"It was shocking," she said. "And that’s been going on for months."

Gaining weight, she said, even a few pounds, can have major implications for patients with heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. And all of these preexisting conditions, left unchecked, pose the risk of serious COVID-19 complications.

A study published in May by researchers at Grand Canyon University in Arizona found that 22 percent of 173 Facebook users who participated in a survey gained 5 to 10 pounds during the pandemic. Most people responded that they maintained their weight and fewer reported that they actually lost a few pounds.

Similarly, a blog post published by Withings, which manufactures high-end wireless scales, reported user data suggesting "Everyone is making bread, but maybe they aren’t eating it?"

Among people who used a Withings scale, 37 percent of them gained more than a pound, while the average weight gain in the U.S. was .21 pounds.

Pat O'Neil, who runs the weight loss center at the Medical University of South Carolina, pointed out that the Withings data doesn't paint a perfect picture of what's happening across the country because people who buy a Withings scale are likely more health-conscious to begin with.

But there's a lesson to be learned here, he said. If you're worried about your weight, literally the first step you should take is onto a scale. "Don't just rely on how your sweatpants feel. Actually weigh yourself," O'Neil said.

Do it every day, he said, and plot your weight on a piece of graph paper. Or you can use an app.

"Don't make too much of day-to-day fluctuations," he said. "If you just start monitoring your weight, you’ll find if you’ve gained a meaningful amount or not."

Scott agreed. "Do you know how many people don’t have a scale at their house?"

Five or 10 pounds may not seem like a lot, but that little bit of extra weight each year will add up in a big way over a decade, she said.

"Gaining five pounds a year is a classic American pattern," she said.

Scott worries that weight gain associated with the pandemic could have major consequences in years to come.

"How do we stop it in a community that’s already struggling with obesity?" she asked. "First, it’s just to admit it."