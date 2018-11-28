Fewer infants died in South Carolina last year, according to new numbers published by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday.
In 2017, an average 6.5 infants out of every 1,000 born died before their first birthday. This marks an improvement over 2016, when an average 7 infants per 1,000 died.
DHEC reported that 30 fewer infants died across the state last year. The total number of births declined by about 300 from 2016 to 2017.
Congential malformation and deformations were the leading cause of infant death in 2017, followed by disorders related to short gestation and low birthweight.
The 2017 infant mortality rate matches the 2014 rate — the lowest ever on record. Infant mortality rates are considered a benchmark for public health. South Carolina's rate remains higher than the national average, which is 5.9.
DHEC reported that black infants in South Carolina died last year at a rate nearly double that of white infants.
"We want all mothers and babies to have the opportunity for the best health outcomes possible," said Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC's director of public health, in a press release. "By identifying the gaps in outcomes, specific interventions can be designed to overcome them."
The Post and Courier published an investigation in 2015 showing that infant mortality rates are persistently high in South Carolina's rural counties. That trend holds true for 2017.
In Lee County, for example, the infant mortality rate in 2017 was 21.3 — the highest in the state. In Charleston, it was only 4.4.
Lee is one of 11 South Carolina counties without a single OB-GYN, according to the S.C. Office of Healthcare Workforce.