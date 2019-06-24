Thursday marks National HIV Testing Day, and in recognition the state health department and some health providers are encouraging HIV and STD testing all week.
As of the end of 2017, nearly 20,000 state residents are living with an HIV diagnosis, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“Early detection through testing for HIV remains essential to successfully identifying and treating the disease and is critical to preventing new infections,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division, in a press release.
HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a condition where the body's immune system is weakened by the destruction of important infection-fighting T cells. The virus is transferred via certain body fluids. There is no cure.
National HIV Testing Day pushes for increased testing and early diagnosis of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for the virus once as part of their routine health care.
“Public knowledge has not always kept up with the science,” said Tina Hoff, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation in a press release.
Early detection can lead to lower hospital costs and fewer transmissions of the virus, Mansaray said. It can also increase the benefits of treatment and help people stay healthy longer.
“Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms,” Mansaray said.
The Post and Courier previously reported that the Trump administration chose South Carolina as one of seven states to help wipe out HIV by 2030. This is because of the many cases of the virus in rural areas of the state.
Between 2016 and 2017, the health department reports there were over 1,500 people who were newly diagnosed with HIV. South Carolina's African American community is disproportionately affected by the virus.
Most of the newly diagnosed cases were African Americans. Black men make up the highest number of people in the state living with the virus.
For more information on local testing sites, residents can call 1-855-472-3432 or use the health department's service locator.