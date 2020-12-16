SC estimates 4,800 coronavirus patients dead as experts look to vaccine for help

South Carolina has confirmed the deaths of 4,444 COVID-19 patients, with fatalities swelling alongside growing case numbers.

The numbers come as a vaccine to fight the disease has been deployed to hospitals across the state to initially protect front-line health care workers. Others will also be inoculated in the coming months before widespread distribution can be achieved.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control suspects that over 350 additional deaths were coronavirus-related, for a total estimate of nearly 4,800 patients dead.

As of Wednesday, victims include a few children under 5 years old, with most of the dead over 60.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,424, which is 1,434 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 241,471, plus 18,648 probable cases

New deaths reported: 42

Total deaths in S.C.: 4,444 confirmed, 356 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 3,183,377

Hospitalized patients: 1,046

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 20.7 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday were Greenville, 328; York, 238; and Spartanburg, 209.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 51 new cases; Berkeley, 30; and Dorchester, 27.

Deaths

Seven of the 42 deaths reported Wednesday were patients aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 and older.

They lived in Aiken, Anderson, Charleston, Cherokee, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Lancaster, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,046 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 261 were in intensive care and 111 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.