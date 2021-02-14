SC disability advocates raise alarm bells, saying COVID-19 vaccine rollout leaves them out

South Carolina disability advocates say their needs have been left unaddressed in the state's vaccination plan, despite their repeated calls for attention.

Everyone who lives in a long-term care facility already qualifies to receive a vaccine in South Carolina. That includes people with serious disabilities who are residents of nursing homes and state-run institutions.

It does not account for everyone else. In fact, South Carolina's vaccination guidelines make no mention of disabilities at all.

Kimberly Tissot, executive director of the advocacy group Able South Carolina, said during a recent statewide vaccine meeting disability issues have been left out of vaccination plans.

"I feel like disability is not being represented or even being considered, really, because of the idea of what people think our lives are like," Tissot said. "We're all around you. We're not just in nursing homes or institutions."

She noted the state's vaccine sign-up website is not accessible to the blind, which could be a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act violation.

The outcry comes even as the waiting list for vaccines gets longer. The state's hospitals have had to pause or cancel appointments because shipments of the vaccine have slowed.

Meanwhile, state senators voted Feb. 9 to bump teachers up into the first phase of vaccination priority. The bill has yet to become law but would add 150,000 people to the list and bring the population in the very first phase to 1.4 million — about 30 percent of the state's population.

Pawleys Island resident Ken Leach argues the population of people with Down Syndrome is "a drop in the bucket" by comparison. One in 700 babies are born with the disorder.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has highlighted a handful of conditions that make people at especially high risk for severe COVID-19 disease and death. Down Syndrome is among them. People with the disorder are four times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19, a large study done in the United Kingdom found.

Leach and his wife, terrified of that reality, have tried and failed to schedule a vaccine appointment for their 41-year-old son Corey. Leach said they also tried to access doses because they are caregivers to Corey but found their son would have to be a minor in order for them to qualify.

Leach said moving people like Corey up in the priority list would work to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, which burden the state's hospitals.

Corey has a job at a local Food Lion. But he hasn't been able to report to work because of the risks the virus poses to him.

He wakes up every day asking when he can return to work, his father said.

"This seems to be heartless," Leach said.

Down Syndrome is the only developmental disability on the CDC's high risk list. MaryBeth Musumeci, a disabilities expert at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, said most diagnoses simply haven't been studied for COVID-19 risks.

Evaluating eligibility for a vaccine based on someone's diagnosis could be leading to some of the most vulnerable people falling through cracks, she said. "Another way is looking at it by functional need, and trying to treat people who are similarly situated the same way," she said.

For example: Can the person wear a mask? Is a health care worker visiting them at home?

Musumeci added most state vaccine plans are like South Carolina's and do not account for people with disabilities.

Dr. Linda Bell, chief epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said her agency and its partners are faced with difficult decisions about who should be prioritized.

She said "disabilities" is a broad umbrella. Including everyone under the umbrella could lead to healthy people getting the vaccine ahead of those with other known risks, Bell said.

Deborah McPherson, a disability advocate and mother to a 36-year-old woman with Down Syndrome, pointed out thousands of people in South Carolina in need of serious care live at home by making use of Medicaid waivers.

Those waivers allow people to get the care they need in place and avoid institutionalization. But they have the same level of medical needs as someone living in a facility, McPherson said.

She said it would be a simple task to add them to the vaccine line-up.

"These same individuals have workers coming into their homes," she said. "Many of these workers are exposing the individual and their family to COVID."

McPherson's daughter has needed round-the-clock attention since she acquired a rare autoimmune condition at 17.

But with 1.9 million South Carolinians ahead of her in the vaccine line, and only 585,000 having received a dose as of Feb. 12, there is no telling how long she will wait.