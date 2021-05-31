SC DHEC receives federal grant to keep better track of birth defects

A $1.5 million federal grant will help public health experts in South Carolina study the prevalence of birth defects across the state in an attempt to prevent them in the long run.

The money from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will flow to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control over five years. The state agency was one of only 10 across the country awarded any money.

"The idea is that if the state participates successfully, you become competitive again for the next five-year cycle," said Vinita Oberoi Leedom, manager of the Birth Defects Program at DHEC and the principal investigator of the study.

She confirmed that South Carolina competed for the grant against several other states. "We’re excited to be part of this work and hopeful we can contribute to public health and support our systems and our clinicians through this grant" she said.

As part of DHEC's grant application, Leedom referenced the fact that South Carolina has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the U.S. And while birth defects in this state are the second leading cause of infant mortality, accounting for more than 60 deaths in 2019, Leedom and her colleagues believe they are still being undercounted. Premature birth and low birthweight are the leading cause of infant mortality in South Carolina.

DHEC typically reports between 900 and 1,200 birth defects every year, she said, but "that's very underestimated at this point."

It turns out birth defects are harder to diagnose than, say, the flu or COVID-19. It's not as simple as ordering a lab test and waiting for the results. Oftentimes, the public health agency has to comb through individual medical records to confirm some of these defects — such as spina bifida, cleft palate, cerebral palsy and others — because they're not always diagnosed at birth. Others, such as fetal alcohol syndrome, are never diagnosed because the symptoms may be so subtle or may be mistaken with other diagnoses.

"The gold standard is to look at medical records," Leedom said. "We haven’t had the resources to do it at this level."

Counting these defects is only one aim of the study. Leedom said her group also wants to track trends to determine what might be causing birth defects, as well as why some children die as a result of them and others don't.

"I think birth defect surveillance potentially allows us to determine if there are any geographical or environmental risk factors that could account for birth defects," said Dr. Gene Chang, an OB-GYN at the Medical University of South Carolina and a member of DHEC's birth defects advisory group.

"I think the other thing that it does is that it enables us to ensure that we are deploying resources to the people that need them most," he said.