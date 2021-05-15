SC DHEC logs 325 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

South Carolina reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths on May 15.

The latest report from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows 2.9 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 325 confirmed, 204 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 488,512 confirmed, 99,598 probable.

Percent positive: 2.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 12 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,484 confirmed, 1,154 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69.5 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of March 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (33), Greenville County (27) and Pickens County (26) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 21 new cases on May 15, while Berkeley County had 11 and Dorchester County had 10.

Deaths

Of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 15, eight were people age 35 to 64. Four were patients 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 340 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 15, 95 were in the ICU and 44 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated mask guidelines that allow those who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks in most situations.