SC coronavirus cases continue slight drops but overall disease activity remains high

South Carolina coronavirus cases continued to drop slightly Sunday but data shows disease activity remains high as experts warn the public to stay vigilant as the colder months approach.

Data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that over the last two weeks, the rate of infection is double the level what would indicate the virus' spread is slowing.

With winter approaching and flu season with it, public health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated and keep practicing precautions like social distancing, mask wearing and washing hands.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 716, a 353 percent increase from the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 151,649

New deaths reported: 2

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,348

Hospitalized patients: 685

Total tests in S.C.: 1,626,378

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 11.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases Sunday were Greenville, 98; Spartanburg, 91; and Horry, 80.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 33 new cases, Berkeley had 11 and Dorchester had seven.

There were no new tri-county deaths reported Sunday.

Deaths

Of the two new deaths, both were of elderly patients aged 65 or older. They lived in Hampton and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 658 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Sunday, DHEC said 176 were in intensive care with 87 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 115 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 30 and 298 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.

Flu shots are available at multiple locations across the state, including certain DHEC public health offices, pharmacies, hospitals, doctors’ offices and other locations.

To see if your local DHEC public health office offers the flu shot and to schedule an appointment, visit DHEC's Public Health Clinics page or call 855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment.