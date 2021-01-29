SC confirms first death from MIS-C, a coronavirus-related condition that affects children

South Carolina has confirmed the state's first known death from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a rare but dangerous condition associated with COVID-19.

The victim, a 17-year-old from the Upstate, died Jan. 27, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

Since announcing the first Palmetto State case in mid-July, DHEC has confirmed a total of 42 cases. Most children recover from their symptoms, which include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, lethargy, bloodshot eyes and neck pain.

Experts haven't fully identified the connection between COVID-19 and MIS-C, but note that the syndrome often arises in children who've come contracted the virus themselves or come into contact with someone who has.

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 we’re seeing in our state, we must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being affected by MIS-C,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's interim public health director. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more.