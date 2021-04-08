SC chain Doctors Care agrees to $22.5M settlement in health care fraud case

The South Carolina-based urgent care chain Doctors Care and its management company have agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle civil allegations that they defrauded federal and state health insurance programs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of South Carolina announced the charges against Doctors Care, a quick clinic company headquartered in Columbia with 50 locations throughout the state, and its management company UCI Medical Affiliates of South Carolina on April 8. Following a whistleblower complaint, lawyers for the federal government found the two companies were submitting falsified claims to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare, the health insurance program for veterans, between 2013 and 2018.

The government-run health insurance programs require providers submitting claims to have special credentials. But Doctors Care and UCI allegedly sent in claims for urgent care visits that weren't conducted by credentialed providers, instead substituting in the name of other providers who did have the proper credentials.

The companies even used "cheat sheets" to keep track of whose name to put on the claim, according to the announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An investigation has been ongoing for three years. Lawyers for the government said patients' care was never at risk due to the alleged fraud, and Doctors Care and UCI management worked quickly to stop the practice after receiving a first subpoena in 2018. The two whistleblowers, one a medical biller and the other a health care management specialist who both worked for UCI, will receive a reward for bringing the allegations forward.

Doctors Care and UCI also committed to a "corporate integrity agreement" that will provide government oversight over their operations for the next five years.

According to court documents, UCI is majority-owned by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the state's largest private insurer. The health insurance company was not named as a defendant in the suit.

This story will be updated.