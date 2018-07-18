The Roper St. Francis hospital system has been dealing with a network outage since Saturday, but a spokesman said there has been no hack and patient records are safe.
Andy Lyons, spokesman for Roper St. Francis, said the outage was caused by a hardware failure Saturday. There is no timeline for bringing each individual system back online, he said.
The system's three hospitals, their express care offices and the Physician Partners offices have remained open.
Still, some employees in corporate service areas have been asked not to come to work. The system employs about 5,500 people, according to its latest tax filing.
Lab results are being delivered to patients in the hospitals, but the system is not fully functional with outpatient lab testing.
West Ashley resident Peter Smyth has been going to Roper St. Francis for care since the early 2000s.
Smyth said he injured his ankle while running recently, and has been trying to get a referral for an orthopedic specialist this week. The injury isn't serious — he can walk, but not run.
Smyth said he found none of the physician partners' phone systems were working. He was able to eventually reach someone, but still has not been able to schedule an appointment with a specialist.
"Fortunately I'm not in a critical situation, but I imagine some are," Smyth said.
Smyth is also in the Medical University of South Carolina's network, and said he would turn to that system by Friday if problems at Roper St. Francis weren't resolved.
Still, he said he preferred to stay in the same network that his primary care is in, if he can.
A spokeswoman for MUSC said the outages have not caused widespread issues, but there may be difficulties with the lack of access to records. Some tests or procedures, for example, may have to be repeated by MUSC clinicians if they can't access the results from their Roper counterparts.
The system's website, rsfh.com, would not load Wednesday morning. Lyons said patients can still schedule appointments by calling 843-402-2273.
"I want patients to know that we’re here to help them, and we’re open for business," Lyons said.
A spokesman for Charleston County said there have been no issues reported about communication with the hospital system from the county's emergency medical service.
Lyons said no patient information has been compromised. Ease of access to records has been affected, however, and clinicians have at times had to use paper records.
Employee timesheets and communications have been affected, too, he said.