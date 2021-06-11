Proposal to extend care for new SC moms from 60 days to 1 year has Medicaid agency support

South Carolina's Medicaid agency says it supports a proposal that would keep women enrolled in state-backed health care coverage a year after giving birth, instead of 60 days.

The director of the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the state's Medicaid program, called the budget proposal introduced by Rep. Bill Herbkersman an "important public health initiative."

"Extending postpartum coverage to one-year postpartum will help improve health outcomes for new mothers as a majority of pregnancy-associated deaths occur more than 60 days after delivery and will remove a disincentive to new mothers returning to work," Robby Kerr, director of SCDHHS, said in a statement June 11.

He added the agency has supported extending full Medicaid benefits to new mothers for a 12-month period since 2019.

Already, any mother whose income is two times the federal poverty level or less qualifies for the health benefits for 60 days. For a two-person household, that would be about $35,000. Herbkersman's proposal would tack on another 10 months.

The move is meant to help address poor maternal health in South Carolina. The state ranks 44th in the percent of women age 18 to 44 who have health insurance, according to America's Health Rankings, with 17 percent lacking coverage.

"It's just the right thing to do," Herbkersman said. "I'd rather be on the top end of the curve than the bottom end."

Children make up the greatest portion of people covered by South Carolina's Medicaid program. Any adult qualifies if they make two-thirds of the poverty level, which would be about $12,000 for a two-person household.

Lawmakers from both the state House of Representatives and Senate will meet in a committee to decide whether the proposal, among others, will move forward.

States with both Republican- and Democrat-controlled Legislatures are considering enacting similar extensions as "a key state strategy to address the maternal mortality crisis," according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

The debate takes place as legislators decide what will be included in the state's budget.