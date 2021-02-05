Prisma Health to become second hospital system in SC to offer kidney transplants

Prisma Health will become the second health care system to offer kidney transplants in South Carolina.

The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston is currently the only hospital in this state that offers the procedure. MUSC doctors also perform heart, lung and liver transplants.

According a Feb. 4 press release from Prisma Health, which operates hospitals in Greenville, Columbia, and in other parts of the state, about 30 percent of South Carolina patients who needed a kidney transplant last year left the state for the procedure.

"The kidney transplant program is scheduled to begin in late 2021, and the team is making great progress in organizing services and recruiting specialized staff to meet this timeline," the hospital system explained in the press release.

But the new program won't necessarily drive shorter wait times for patients who need a transplant. Nearly 100,000 people in the United States are sitting on the organ transplant list waiting for a kidney, but the supply of available organs always falls short of the demand.

MUSC spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said in a prepared statement that the hospital is not familiar with the specifics of Prisma's plan to offer kidney transplants, but said MUSC hopes that Prisma has "taken into account national allocation dynamics and have based it on what’s in the best interest of patients who are awaiting kidney transplants in our state."

According to the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, more than 250 hospitals in the U.S. offer kidney transplants for adult patients. Far fewer transplant larger organs, such as the heart or lungs.