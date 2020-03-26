Post and Courier reporter wins national investigative award for article about patient debt

The Association of Health Care Journalists announced this week that Mary Katherine Wildeman, a business reporter at The Post and Courier, won a national investigative award for a story she wrote about patient debt in 2019.

Wildeman's investigation, "Guilty no matter what," earned a second-place finish in the association's investigative category for small publications with circulations of less than 100,000. An article published by the Richmond Times-Dispatch about the legal guardianship of vulnerable adults finished first in the category.

More than 400 entries were submitted for the association's annual awards across all categories.

Wildeman's article outlined how some South Carolina hospitals are using a loophole in state law to scoop millions of dollars a year from the pockets of the poorest of patients. It mostly takes place outside the courts and the public eye.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

A law originally written to help state and local governments collect debts is being used to seize tax refunds from people with past-due medical bills. The S.C. Department of Revenue does the legwork, and the cash flows straight into the coffers of some of the region’s largest health care companies.

The association's annual awards are typically presented at the group's yearly conference, which has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.