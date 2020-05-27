Post and Courier receives top honor for cancer journalism

The Post and Courier has received a top honor from the American Association for Cancer Research for its coverage of a terminally ill man who wanted to die on his own terms but was thwarted by South Carolina’s ban on physician-assisted suicide.

The group awarded its 2020 June L. Biedler Prize for Cancer Journalism among smaller newspapers to the story “Last Rights: A SC man knows he has only months to live. But he wants to choose when and how he dies,” written by reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes.

The prize aims to “raise awareness of the critical role that the media play in educating the public about cancer and cancer research, and to recognize outstanding journalistic coverage that enhances the general public’s understanding of cancer science, and medicine.”

Patricia LoRusso, a professor of medicine at Yale Cancer Center who served as a contest judge, wrote: “This piece vividly examines why patients would want to choose the right to die, using photos and words to tell this patient’s story with compassion.”

In the article, Hawes and photographer Grace Beahm Alford chronicle the final months of Georgetown resident Bob DeVey’s life as he died of terminal cancer.

DeVey had reached out to The Post and Courier when his struggle began because he felt passionately that he should have the right to die in the manner of his choosing: surrounded by his wife and children, pain free, in the comfort of his beautiful backyard garden. However, he’d discovered that physician-assisted suicide is illegal in his home state and difficult to obtain elsewhere.

Readers followed his journey and learned whether he died how he wanted or not.

Contest judges included medical and science journalism professionals. Biedler award recipients in other categories include the Los Angeles Times, Science magazine and Bloomberg News.