After testing nearly 1,700 people throughout the Lowcountry in 2018, Palmetto Community Care recorded 23 new HIV-positive cases.
This is up from 20 positive cases that were reported by the nonprofit group in 2017.
Of the new cases recorded by the organization in 2018, more than 70 percent were under the age of 30 and more than half were African American. Overall, more than 90 percent of the new cases were men who identified as being sexually active with other men.
According to Adam Weaver, Palmetto Community Care's prevention manager, the only way for people to know if they are HIV-positive is by getting tested.
"So, seeing more people get tested in 2018 means our education and outreach efforts are working," Weaver said in a press release. “Yet it also shows that HIV and other sexually-transmitted infections are still a very real problem in our community."
According to the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HIV or human immunodeficiency virus is spread through specific body fluids and weakens a person's immune system by damaging the cells that directly fight infections. Nationally, the CDC recorded nearly 40,000 new cases of HIV in 2017.
If left untreated, the virus can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. Though there is presently no cure for the virus, the virus can still be controlled with proper medical care, according to the CDC.
To combat HIV rates in the Lowcountry area, this past September, Palmetto Community Care launched a program to supply PrEP, a daily pill that has been found to be up to 99 percent effective in reducing HIV rates. As of the end of last year, the organization had 27 people who were enrolled in the program.
Additionally, the organization also increased the amount of testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea. Nearly 260 more positive tests were reported in 2018 than in 2017.
"In 2019, we will continue our work to educate the community about safer sex practices and the importance of getting tested," Weaver said.